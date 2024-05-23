Ride on the wild side at FORC-Side Thrill Ride

Take a ride on the wild side at the FORC-Side Thrill Ride!

Using natural terrain with leg-burning climbs and thrilling downhills, ride across large wooden berms, skinny creek crossings and more in Davenport’s Sunderbruch Park, voted ‘Number One Mountain Bike Trail’ in Iowa. The race is the 3rd and final installment of FORC’s (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 2024 three-part race series.

Featuring a kids’ race and challenges for even the most experienced riders, FORC-Side Thrill Ride Mountain Bike Race is Sunday, June 2 at Sunderbruch Park, located at 4675 Telegraph Rd., Davenport. To register, or for more information, click here.

