Ride the Same Pink ENVE SES 4.5 Wheels as Pogacar

pogacar riding a pink colnago road bike with pink ENVE wheels at 2024 giro d'italia.

For a limited time, you can grab a set of ENVE SES 4.5 wheels with the same custom pink graphics that Tadej Pogacar used to make the 2024 Giro d’Italia beyond predictable.

He raced the same ENVE SES 4.5 wheels on all of his road stage victories in this year’s event.

closeup details of custom pink decals on ENVE rims for Tadej Pogacar.

For Stage 20, ENVE created the special graphics to celebrate Pogacar’s Maglia Rosa, which matched the special Colnago bike, his kit, shoes, socks, helmet…

closeup details of custom pink decals on ENVE rims for Tadej Pogacar.

The rims are the same SES 4.5 as their standard decaled option, with a 25mm internal width optimized for 27-28mm wide road tubeless tires. Front rim is 50mm deep, rear is 56mm deep, with aerodynamic profiles optimized for each end of the bike. They’re built on the ENVE Innerdrive Premium hubs, wheelset weight is 1432g.

closeup details of custom pink decals on ENVE rims for Tadej Pogacar.

You don’t have to go full Pogacar pink to enjoy these. But you do have to hurry, they’re only available for a limited time. MSRP $2,850 per set.

ENVE.com

The post Ride the Same Pink ENVE SES 4.5 Wheels as Pogacar appeared first on Bikerumor.