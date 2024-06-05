Ride the Same Pink ENVE SES 4.5 Wheels as Pogacar
For a limited time, you can grab a set of ENVE SES 4.5 wheels with the same custom pink graphics that Tadej Pogacar used to make the 2024 Giro d’Italia beyond predictable.
He raced the same ENVE SES 4.5 wheels on all of his road stage victories in this year’s event.
For Stage 20, ENVE created the special graphics to celebrate Pogacar’s Maglia Rosa, which matched the special Colnago bike, his kit, shoes, socks, helmet…
The rims are the same SES 4.5 as their standard decaled option, with a 25mm internal width optimized for 27-28mm wide road tubeless tires. Front rim is 50mm deep, rear is 56mm deep, with aerodynamic profiles optimized for each end of the bike. They’re built on the ENVE Innerdrive Premium hubs, wheelset weight is 1432g.
You don’t have to go full Pogacar pink to enjoy these. But you do have to hurry, they’re only available for a limited time. MSRP $2,850 per set.
