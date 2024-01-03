Ride with Michigan over Washington in CFP Champ.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack the line for the CFP National Championship between Washington and Michigan, and explain why they like the Wolverines to win.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
It's time to look back at who got us here. Scott Pianowski hands out some fantasy football hardware as the 2023 regular season nears its end.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
The overtime game had a peak audience of more than 32 million.
The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
In some respects, Dallas won an important qualifying race ... with the same untied shoe that has been hindering it for a while.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
Tepper released a statement expressing "regret" about the incident.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
The executive director of Bowl Season has ideas to incentivize college football players to compete in bowl games, if the NCAA is willing to make substantial changes.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
After going up by nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.