'I will ride with this guy any day': Case Keenum, D'Ernest Johnson prove to be an effective Browns tandem

CLEVELAND — After Case Keenum listened to D’Ernest Johnson answer questions about his season, his future and how he got off the couch and ran to the Browns’ rescue, Keenum could remain silent no longer.

The Browns backup quarterback, Keenum grasped what Johnson had just done in Sunday’s 21-16 season-ending victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Even though Johnson had not been activated off the COVID-19 list until Saturday and cleared protocols before the game, he recorded the second 100-yard game of his three-year career. In relief of starter Nick Chubb, rested to prevent injury much of the day, Johnson carried 25 times for 123 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 10 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson ran on nine consecutive plays, picking up 36 yards in a 10-play, 46-yard touchdown drive that gave the Browns an 11-point lead with 7:14 remaining.

What's in store for Browns at quarterback: Will Baker Mayfield be back with Browns? Why NFL contract expert Joel Corry deems QB's return likeliest outcome

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Austin Calitro (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Keenum marveled at that feat, especially since Johnson had been unable to practice all week after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The repartee was priceless between Keenum and the third-string running back.

Marla Ridenour column: With AFC wide open, Browns blew a golden opportunity, but an 8-9 season is not the apocalypse

“I have a question. That one drive, did we hand it to him nine times in a row? Is that correct? Can somebody fact-check me on that? How did it feel? Because you did not even seem tired to me after the eighth handoff in a row. How did you come in after a week like this and get that done?” Keenum asked.

“I was just doing little things on the side,” Johnson answered.

“How many push-ups did you do at home?” Keenum inquired.

“A lot,” Johnson replied. “I was just doing little things on the side to get me prepared for today ... a lot of running. I did a lot of band [work].”

Story continues

Keenum still couldn’t contain himself.

“What little things did you do on the side? Did you go to the park and run? Did you do sprints? Did you get in the backyard?” Keenum asked.

“I did a lot of band work. Just ready,” Johnson said.

There was one point when Johnson wasn’t ready. That came near the end of the third quarter, when Johnson got four consecutive handoffs and picked up 29 yards. Chubb was called on, and promptly ripped off a 35-yard run.

“I was tired. I ran off the field. ‘You have to go in,’” Johnson said he told Chubb.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has a word with quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the first half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

As a duo, Johnson and Keenum improved to 2-0 this season when they carried the load. They also led the way in a 17-14 home victory over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 21 when quarterback Baker Mayfield needed more than the three days between games as he played with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

That day Keenum completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown and Johnson rushed 22 times for 146 yards and a score and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Dieken ends 51-year run with Browns: Last call: Doug Dieken's in-game views, humor, during final analysis as Browns color man

With Mayfield placed on injured reserve Wednesday as he awaits Jan. 19 surgery, Keenum got the start again.

Facing the Bengals’ second-team defense in the final three quarters, Keenum completed 17 of 24 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for a 102.1 rating. He also lost a second-quarter fumble that Bengals safety Trayvon Henderson returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

“It felt pretty good. Winning is always better than the other,” Keenum said. “The food tastes better. The music sounds better. Anytime you end the season on a win, it feels really, really good.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s days with Keenum go back to the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, when Keenum went 11-3 as a starter. Stefanski would not give Keenum a pass for his turnovers, although he did excuse his incompletion to Donovan Peoples-Jones on fourth-and-goal from the Bengals 2 with 14:13 to play.

Who could be available?: 2022 NFL Draft order: Browns slated to pick 13th after beating Bengals

Asked what stood out about Keenum’s performance, Stefanski said, “I am mad at him for those turnovers — that stood out.

“He knows the game plan cold. He did a nice job in the huddle of getting the guys in and out. We unfortunately gave them two balls there and then came away without points. The turnover on downs, I will take that one. He ran the offense and did a nice job.”

Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) celebrates with guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a scoring drive during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Keenum, 33, is set to make $6.5 million next season but carries just a $1.3 million cap hit. He may not be back, especially if the Browns decide they want to bring in another quarterback to compete with Mayfield. Despite his prior experience with Keenum, Stefanski did not turn to Keenum as Mayfield battled multiple injuries, two to his left shoulder.

“I told the guys before the game, anytime you step on the field and the coaches film it, that is building your résumé in the National Football League,” Keenum said. “That says who you are and what you can do. For me, every time I step on the field, I know that, I am trying my absolute best and I am preparing the hardest I can. I think that showed today.

“We had to fight for it. Those guys fought on the other side. I made a few mistakes that kept them in the game. We fought and put some good stuff on our résumé today.”

Tough decisions for Browns: Browns contract talk: Denzel Ward is keeper, but floor for extension is more than $19 million a year

NFL free agency next for 'dependable' D'Ernest Johnson

That is true of Johnson, who will be a restricted free agent. To keep him behind Chubb and Kareem Hunt, limited to eight games this season by injuries, the Browns must submit Johnson a qualifying offer by 4 p.m. March 16. The lowest tender carries a $2.4 million salary, a second-round tender is valued around $3.9 million.

Stefanski didn’t want to address Johnson’s future, but he would talk about his season, as Johnson rushed for 534 yards (5.3 average) and three touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 137 yards.

“D’Ernest comes in off the couch and performs because that is what he does,” Stefanski said. “He did a really nice job fighting for extra yards. I am not surprised. Just a very, very dependable player.”

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) dives into the end zone to score a trouchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Johnson wasn’t ready to discuss free agency, either.

“Right now, I am just enjoying the moment and all of my teammates," he said. "After this, I am going to hang out with my teammates, and I will let my agent take care of all the other stuff.”

Offseason issues to face: Seemingly inevitable Baker Mayfield divorce won't solve all Browns' problems

Keenum knows what Johnson’s effort meant against the Bengals and the effective tandem they have been this season.

“Chubb and I joked actually about D’Ernest’s and [my] connection more so than me and him,” Keenum said. “I will ride with this guy any day.

“He sat at home all week, showed up today for work, and brought it. It was impressive to watch. I enjoyed it. I couldn’t be more proud and just so happy for this dude. He works his tail off, and he deserves everything that is coming to him.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Case Keenum, D'Ernest Johnson carry Browns in season finale