Ride with Clyde: Watch Chase Elliott's Talladega in-car camera on YouTube

This Sunday, fans will get a chance to be a virtual passenger with Chase Elliott on Father’s Day.

NASCAR will feature Elliott’s live in-car camera in Sunday’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Be sure to save the YouTube link so you can ride along with Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as he attempts to defend his 2019 victory in the spring race at the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway.

Elliott has earned one win — coming in the second race at Charlotte Motor Speedway — along with six top fives and eight top 10s so far in the 2020 season.