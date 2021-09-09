Ride with Chris Buescher inside NASCAR’s Next Gen car
Ride shotgun with Chris Buescher as he takes his No. 17 Ford Mustang for a spin around Daytona during NASCAR's Next Gen test.
Watch a full lap of NASCAR's Next Gen car drafting at Daytona from high atop the spotters' stand.
Here is what the eight drivers who tested the Next Gen car this week at Daytona had to say after two days of testing.
