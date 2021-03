Reuters

NCAA president Mark Emmert ordered a probe into how the facilities at the women's NCAA Tournament lagged far behind the amenities at the men's NCAA Tournament, according to an ESPN report Monday. In a letter obtained by ESPN, Emmert wrote that the organization will seek to discover "exactly how we found ourselves in this situation." A public outcry arose after social media posts from the women's NCAA Tournament "bubble" in San Antonio showed that the weight room was far inferior to that at the men's NCAA Tournament "bubble" in Indianapolis.