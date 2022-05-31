Ride along as Kyle Busch avoids disaster in Coca-Cola 600 wreck

Reuters

A day of national mourning to commemorate victims of a collapsed building in the Iranian city of Abadan turned violent over the weekend, as demonstrators clashed with police, according to videos of the incidents posted on social media on Monday. The death toll of the building collapse a week ago rose to 32 on Monday, according to the governor of Khuzestan province, and bodies were still being excavated from the 10-storey residential and commercial building. Iranians were infuriated by the circumstances behind the building's collapse, which officials blamed on corruption and lax safety.