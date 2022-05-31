Ride along as Kyle Busch avoids disaster in Coca-Cola 600 wreck
Ride along and listen in to Kyle Busch's radio as we relive his amazing miss in the first NASCAR Overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Chris Buescher was able to walk away after his Ford ended up on its roof.
CONCORD, N.C. — Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway started with Denny Hamlin out front and ended with Denny Hamlin out front. What happened in between defied belief. And a driver who claimed to thrive in chaos proved to be a man of his word. Hamlin won the longest race in NASCAR history […]
Chris Buescher went for a wild ride in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 as Austin Dillon's late block triggered the 18th - yes, 18th - caution of the night.
Denny Hamlin won the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 after a thrilling night of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Heres a look at 10 drivers to beat following NASCARs latest race.
Chase Elliott lost his tire, then his mind ... Joey Logano sends a warning to William Byron and Dale Jr. said what about Kurt Busch?
Denny Hamlin survived a racing war of attrition to win his first Coke 600 on a wild night
Tommy Baldwin Racing just keeps winning no matter who is driving the No. 7NY Modified. After consecutive victories at New York’s Riverhead Raceway and New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway with Doug Coby at the wheel for the team owned by Tommy Baldwin Jr., the team turned to rookie Mike Christopher Jr. to keep its winning […]
NASCAR officials penalized the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing team Tuesday for a lug-nut violation discovered after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. RELATED: Xfinity Series standings Ryan Ellis drove the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet to a 13th-place finish in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300, but the car was found with one unsecured lug […]
This was the one race Denny Hamlin has been dreaming about. Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest — and perhaps wildest — Coca-Cola 600 in history. Hamlin won for the 48th time in the Cup Series, and for the time in a points race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Coca-Cola 600 was many things — excruciatingly long, wildly unpredictable and perhaps above all else, immensely entertaining. It was, as William Byron described after getting caught up in a 12-car crash, “chaos out there.” In race that took five hours, 13 minutes to complete and included 18 cautions and 17 cars finishing in the garage in various states of disrepair, the first Next Gen race at Charlotte Motor Speedway left many shaking their heads over the events of the night.
Drivers had much to say after the longest race of the season.
