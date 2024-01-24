Ride along in the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, a Rally-Inspired Treat

Toyota



The Toyota GR Yaris is one of the coolest and weirdest cars to ever leave a Toyota factory. The combination of an altered Yaris shell, a high-strung turbocharged three-cylinder, and an all-wheel-drive system made hot hatch fans in the US jealous.

Well, Toyota finally answered the calls to bring over a rally-inspired hatchback to the US, but in the larger Corolla shell. Still sporting a highly strung 1.6-liter I3 under its hood, the GR Corolla gives North American Toyota fans another hot hatch option. That 1.6-liter sends 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque through a six-speed manual transmission to the AWD system.



On this episode of Quick Spin, Associate Editor Emmet White hops behind the wheel of the ’23 Toyota GR Corolla, puts it through the paces, then takes you on a guided tour of the GR Corolla and highlights some of his favorite features.

Later, White takes you along for a live drive review to highlight his experiences on the road, then chats with host Wesley Wren about the GR Corolla, how this Toyota stacks up against the competitive set, and what makes the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla special.

