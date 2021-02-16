Riddle breaks MSSU mile record for third straight week

Feb. 16—TOPEKA, Kan. — It's another meet and another school record for Missouri Southern distance standout Ryan Riddle.

Riddle, who prepped at Webb City, broke the school record in the mile for the third consecutive week on Saturday during the Washburn Ichabod Invitational. His time of 4 minutes, 1.07 seconds on the 200-meter banked oval inside the new Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility earned him an automatic berth to the Division II Indoor Championships. Riddle was the top college runner and finished second overall behind Brett Meyer of the Hays Track Club (3:58.39).

In addition to Riddle's AQ, the Lions won three events and recorded 10 provisional qualifying marks.

In the men's 3,000 meters, Gidieon Kimutai finished third with a PQ time of 8:12.37, which ranks No. 3 in school history. Gabe McCain took third in the 800 in 1:53.02, the fourth-best time in MSSU history.

Claire Laullen and Precious Olatunji finished 1-2 in the women's 60-meter hurdles with provisional times of 8.65 and 8.72, respectively.

Two more winners were LaNea Wallace in the women's 400 (57.38) and Cameron Linville in the men's 60 (6.76, a PQ).

Other Lions earning provisional marks:

—Jasmine Deckard, second place in the women's 60 (7.64).

—Taris Jackson, second in men's triple jump (48 feet, 2.25 inches).

—Elena Bisotto, third in women's pole vault (13-4.50).

—Jordan Banker, fourth in women's pole vault (12-0.50).

—Peyton Barton, third in men's weight throw (61-0).

—Josh Fulmer, sixth in men's weight throw (60-0).

Luallen also was third in the long jump (18-4.50), and she ran on the third-place 4x400 relay team with Wallace, Olatunji and Chardae Overstreet. Deckard was third in the 200 (25.05).

The Lions return to Washburn on Feb. 27-28 for the MIAA Indoor Championships.