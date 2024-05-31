'Get rid or make fundamental reforms' - MUST on VAR

[Getty Images]

Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) says the results of its fan survey show supporters are "sick to the back teeth" of VAR in its current form, before a vote on the future of video assistant referees in the Premier League next month.

MUST said the results are "the product of an unprecedented cooperation between MUST and the club", with the survey sent to MUST's membership of more than 100,000, as well as by United to its season ticket holders.

Only 0.6% of the 16,226 responses wanted to maintain the current implementation of VAR without any changes.

The other 99.4% were split almost equally between wanting to abolish the system completely (50.6%) and wanting to continue using VAR but with changes implemented to address existing issues (48.8%).

Those who wanted reforms to the system were asked how they wanted it to be altered, with the three improvements most commonly suggested being better information for, and communication with, fans (35%), faster decisions (23%) and the system only being used to confirm "clear and obvious" errors (21%).

Commenting on the results, a spokesperson for MUST said: "When Manchester United exercise their vote on VAR on 6 June, they need to take these results into account. Almost unanimously, football fans are sick to the back teeth of VAR. It has made the game worse, not better, and Premier League clubs have the opportunity do something about it in the upcoming vote.

"We're not surprised that the group most opposed to VAR are season ticket holders and other match-going fans. Again and again, the fan in the ground is left in the dark whilst lines are drawn on a screen in Stockley Park, destroying the atmosphere in the stadium.

"It's time to ditch the failed experiment of VAR, and either get rid of it entirely or make fundamental reforms."