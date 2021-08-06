Rico Nasty Shares New Track "Buss"
After some teasing and just over a month after dropping off her energetic single “Magic,” Rico Nasty has returned with another hard-hitting new track.
Produced by Menoh Beats, “Buss” is one of the rapper’s most direct tracks in a while. With thumping bass, and an immediately catchy chorus, “Buss” is hopefully a taste of more music to come later down the line. It’s definitely a less melodic track than “Magic,” but it’s no less appealing.
Listen to “Buss” and check out her live performance of the track at Lollapalooza above.
Related Articles
Juicy J Shares 'The Hustle Still Continues' Deluxe Album f/ Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, and More
More Complex
Sneaker of the Year: The Best Since ’85 Book - Now available for pre-order!
Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.
Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok