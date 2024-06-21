Rico Lewis: 2023/24 season review

After breaking into the first-team and helping City win the Treble in 2022/23, Rico Lewis once again broke new ground last season.

Such was the exciting potential and mature displays showcased by the 19-year-old en route to the as Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup triumphs, Pep Guardiola reflected his faith in our starlet before the start of the new term.

Lewis signed a five-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium in August 2023 which not only rewarded him for his meteoric progress, but also secured City the future of one of English football’s most exciting talents.

Following on from his new deal with the Club, he made four more appearances in 2023/24 compared to the season before as the boss meticulously planned his senior nurturing.

This is perhaps why supporters saw the teenager dispatched in a variety of positions in the early stages of the season as his versatility played a crucial role in our Champions League group assignments and our subsequent qualification to the knockout phase.

But perhaps his standout display on the European stage came in our 3-1 victory away at Young Boys where his stellar performance brought the Player of the Match award.

In the entertaining victory at Wankdorf Stadium, Lewis was our midfield metronome and recorded 96 touches, an 100% pass accuracy and a 91% pass completion rate.

As his stature on the biggest stages grew, so did his recognition as he earned his maiden England senior call-up in November.

Although unchartered territory for the defender, he once again took to international football in his sophisticated stride – delivering a performance from a seasoned national team player on debut in a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia.

Lewis was voted England’s Man of the Match and earned acclaim from all corners of the footballing world as he added another feather to his already impressive cap.

Following his appearance for the Three Lions, his best spell in sky blue last term came when Walker was unfortunately injured in late March.

Having been the blisteringly quick defender’s understudy – which is no mean feat – Lewis came onto the field against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium during the fierce title race.

Not only did he help City to a clean sheet he also delivered a phenomenal, mature display before being an integral part in crucial wins over Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Luton Town.

And he netted his second Premier League goal at Selhurst Park having notched his first in the reverse fixture against the Eagles in December.

As the curtain fell on the campaign, the 19-year-old now has a total of five major honours to his name after helping us to a fourth straight Premier League crown and the Club’s first FIFA Club World Cup.

Yet another remarkable chapter in the early story of our Academy graduate who continues to grow from strength to strength.

STATS

Appearances: 27

Starts: 17

Goals: 2

Assists: 4

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“My goals have never been to win trophies, it’s to be someone who people look to in the team.

“I looked up to Gundogan, who was amazing last year. A lot of the players, even the older players, looked up to him because he was reliable in the team.

“I know I played my role but I’m talking like Gundo last year, he was so important to how we played in nearly every game. Rodrigo pretty much played every game.

“Being a regular will come with time, I hope.”

PEP ON LEWIS

“What a player. What a player.

“I have been a manager for 14, 15 years training unbelievable players.

“To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces - he is one of the best I ever trained by far.

“He is a humble guy, doesn’t talk much, but has the appreciation of all his mates.”