Rico Gathers unclaimed on waivers

Rico Gathers may have reached the end of the line.

Gathers, the tight end placed on waivers by the Cowboys yesterday, went unclaimed today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That means all 31 other teams could have picked him up, and none did. If no one wanted to claim him when rosters are at 90 players, he’s got an uphill climb ever to get onto a 53-man roster.

The Cowboys drafted Gathers in 2016 even though he had never played college football, or even high school football, because they saw him play basketball at Baylor and thought he had the athletic potential to be an NFL tight end. That plan didn’t work out, and Gathers has a grand total of three catches in his NFL career.

And now he may finish his NFL career with three catches. Although he will have opportunities to catch on with other teams, at this point the smart money is on him never playing in another NFL game.