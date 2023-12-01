Rico Flores Jr., Holden Staes enter transfer portal as Notre Dame football drain continues

SOUTH BEND — The transfer portal hits just keep on coming for Notre Dame football.

Friday’s revelations concerned freshman wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., and sophomore tight end Holden Staes, who accounted for two of the three 100-yard receiving games Notre Dame’s passing offense produced in 2023. Both players announced via social media their intentions to enter the transfer portal once the 30-day window for undergraduates opens on Dec. 4.

Of the nine Irish players to hit the portal this week, six were on the offensive side (including 31-game starter Zeke Correll on the offensive line). Of the five skill position players to depart, including wideouts Chris Tyree (graduate), Tobias Merriweather (sophomore) and Braylon James (freshman), they leave with a combined 12 remaining years of eligibility.

Their 2023 output as a group was significant: 83 receptions for 1,348 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those totals represented 39.2%, 45.3% and 35.7% of Notre Dame’s regular-season production in those respective categories.

Former NFL wideout Chansi Stuckey was dismissed Tuesday after two seasons coaching the Notre Dame wideouts.

Amid this week’s dizzying churn, a person with direct knowledge said junior wideout Deion Colzie has confirmed his plan to stay at Notre Dame. Out since arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 28, the 6-4 Colzie will have two remaining years of eligibility whether he plays in the bowl game or not.

Colzie had just three catches for 45 yards and a score this year. For his career he’s at 16 catches for 304 yards and two scores.

Writing my own story. Thank you ND pic.twitter.com/rqypWBjSTJ — Holden Staes (@Hstaes13) December 1, 2023

Flores, a fast-rising star with sure hands and an advanced feel for route-running, made at least one catch in the last nine games of his brief Notre Dame career. The only time he was shut out was in Game 3 at N.C. State, when he played a season-low 17 offensive snaps.

A four-star recruit from Sacramento, the 6-foot, 205-pound freshman ended a lengthy positional drought for the program with a 102-yard receiving game (on eight catches) on Senior Day against Wake Forest. Notre Dame’s previous triple-digit showing at wide receiver came in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State after the 2021 season.

Notre Dame's Holden Staes (13) makes a catch for a touchdown as Central Michigan's Kyle Moretti (22) chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Flores led all Irish wideouts with 27 catches, totaling 392 yards and a touchdown. He had just two drops on 49 targets.

As for Staes, aside from one outstanding afternoon at N.C. State, when he had four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, he never quite got rolling for the Irish. Not even a season-ending ACL tear for Mitchell Evans (who had 134 receiving yards at Duke) could unleash Staes.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pounder from Atlanta struggled with blocking assignments and managed just three catches for 13 yards after Evans went down in Game 9 against Pittsburgh.

Staes was a pregame scratch at Stanford with a shoulder injury.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

