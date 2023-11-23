Rico Dowdle's 15-yard TD catch gives Cowboys 7-0 lead
Rico Dowdle was questionable to play Thursday. He is, and he's scored the only points of the first quarter.
The Cowboys running back scored his third touchdown of the season . . . and the third of his career. He caught a 15-yard pass from Dak Prescott to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Cowboys overcame two false starts and a holding penalty in the 11-play, 90-yard drive. CeeDee Lamb had two of the penalties — a hold and a false start on back-to-back plays — but he recovered a Tony Pollard fumble to keep the drive alive.
The Cowboys converted a second-and-25 with an 18-yard pass from Prescott to Jalen Tolbert and then a 14-yard run by Pollard on third-and-seven.
Dowdle has one carry for 7 yards to go along with the receiving touchdown.
Prescott went 6-of-10 for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.