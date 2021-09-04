Rico Dowdle’s injury robs him of opportunity to expand role with Cowboys

The top two running backs atop the Dallas Cowboys depth chart were never in doubt. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are among the most talented duos in the league at their position and the front office brought in nobody that could be considered competition. Still, combine the short shelf life of ball carriers with a 17th game and a third running back is an absolute necessity.

Rico Dowdle had that spot seemingly locked up for the entirety of the offseason. He was the kind of low budget option teams crave. A running back who could play in a pinch and also contribute on special teams. Unfortunately his season ended before it ever started, with a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 34 Position: Running Back Age: 23 Height: 6-foot Weight: 215 Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina High School: A.C. Reynolds College: South Carolina Draft: Undrafted Acquired: 2020 UDFA

Stats

Games played: 15 Games started: 0 Offensive snaps: 13 Carries: 7 Yards: 24 Touchdowns: 1 Special teams snaps: 201 Tackles: 4

Player Profile

Dowdle was no joke as a high school senior. The three-star recruit scored an eye-popping 63 touchdowns and over 4,000 total yards at quarterback his final year at A.C. Reynolds high school. He never became the kind of feature back South Carolina was hoping for due to injuries and fumbles, but he led the Gamecocks in rushing in two of his four seasons and was an immediate contributor as a true freshman. After going undrafted, he chose to sign with the Dallas Cowboys with hopes of making a roster thin behind its two premier players, Elliott and Pollard. He did enough to impress head coach Mike McCarthy and, likely more importantly, special teams coach John Fassel to survive every iteration of roster cuts to make the final 53. He carved at a role the same way nearly all undrafted free agents do, on special teams and was active in 15 of the team's games in 2020, playing 44% of the unit's snaps. It was likely that he would reprise that role heading into the new year, but the injury bug caught him once again. It's a tenuous spot, being both undrafted and injured. Those kinds of players are often seen as spare parts. And if they're not seen, they're often forgotten. It will be back to square one next offseason, where Dowdle will be fighting for his Dallas career with any number of players who are expendable.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

