Ricky White commits to Michigan State after official visit

Ricky White took his official visit to Michigan State, and it was as there in East Lansing that he decided to be a Spartan.

The 6-foot-1, 165 pound wide receiver out of Marietta, Ga. chose Michigan State over Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia.

“Michigan State was always a top school for me and I made my decision Saturday after talking to coach Dantonio and my family after dinner,” said White.

“The main reason I chose Michigan State because the culture, the loyalty of the coaching staff and how long they’ve been coaching together. I also like how genuine every coach is, and how they’re not going to tell you what every coach tells you or what you want to hear. They are going to be straight up with you.”

The news was given to the head man at Michigan State a little different than a normal commitment on a visit.

“We had breakfast this morning before we left to go back into Atlanta, but coach Dantonio wasn’t there, and I wanted him to hear it first.

“I told him give me a call and when we were at the gate, at the airport, he gave me a call. I told him after having a great talk with him and my family and seeing more of the campus and academic wise, I felt like that’s the place to be and I want to commit to.”

Visits to other schools are still likely, but it sounds like it will hard to change his mind.

“It feels great to be committed to Michigan State, said White. “The culture there is good and Michigan state has a lot of history.

“Commitment means a lot to me, but I still want to take visits to enjoy the process. Im strongly committed though.”