Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston to reunite for brand new Channel 4 show

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston will reunite once more, with the pair fronting a travel documentary for More4.

The duo have appeared together in Brookside, The Royle Family and Celebrity Gogglebox, and will now present Ricky, Sue & a Trip or Two.

The three-part series sees the pair reminisce about places they hold dear, while travelling to bucket-list locations together. One section will include Shrewsbury Prison, where Tomlinson was imprisoned in the 1970s.

“Sue and I have had a lot of laughs and a lot of memories over the years,” said Tomlinson in a statement. “This new series will give us a chance to put the world to rights as we explore places treasured to us and to many others around Britain.”

“Ricky and I feel so honoured to have shared 40 years on screen together and a firm friendship for all of that time,” added Johnston. “So it’s particularly special to be taking a trip of a lifetime with him around this beautiful country for More4.

“Channel 4 will have a job to do keeping us both on our best behaviour along with the friends we meet along the way,” added the actor, who played Sheila Grant on Brookside.

Jo Street, Head of Daytime & Features at Channel 4, was delighted to announce the series, saying: “We love having some of the nation’s most cherished personalities on More4, and who is more cherished than The Royle Family themselves?

“It’s a delight to have Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston back in the Channel 4 family. It’s made all the better by working with Nine Lives and LA Productions and talented creatives from both the West Midlands and the North West, to produce a unique travelogue around Great Britain.”

Ricky, Sue & a Trip or Two currently has no release date.

