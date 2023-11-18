Ricky Tolbert's 4 TDs in championship effort leads WNC football playoff top performers
Here are Western North Carolina's top performers for the third round of the NCHSAA and NCISAA playoffs.
Ricky Tolbert, Asheville School: Tolbert completed eight of 16 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 94 yards with two more touchdowns in the Blues’ 42-29 victory against Trinity Christian for the NCISAA Division II championship.
Caleb Jenkins, Asheville School: Jenkins rushed 22 times for 156 yards.
Justin Rowe, Asheville School: Rowe returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.
Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: The senior running back rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, including a go-ahead 37-yard rushing touchdown to help Robbinsville beat Swain County 30-24.
Chase Calhoun, Robbinsville: Calhoun scored two rushing touchdowns, carrying the ball eight times for 33 yards.
Donovan Carpenter, Robbinsville: Carpenter completed 15-of-18 passes for 108 yards.
BLACK KNIGHTS' COMEBACK: How Robbinsville football's 'brotherhood' spurred rally over Swain County in 2nd-round win
Josh Collins, Swain County: Collins passed for 99 yards and a touchdown, completing 5-of-8 passes in the Maroon Devils' 30-24 loss to Robbinsville. Collins also added 11 tackles.
Josiah Glaspie, Swain County: Glaspie rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries, including a 33-yard touchdown run.
Nse Uffort, Swain County: Uffort intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Cade Young, West Henderson: Young threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 45-24 win over Oak Grove. Young was 28-for-38 passing.
Truitt Manuel, West Henderson: Manuel had four touchdown catches and 248 receiving yards on 16 receptions.
Zane McCraw, West Henderson: McCraw had 18 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: WNC football playoff top performers: Tolbert leads Asheville to title