Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecks while leading in Stage 2 at Atlanta
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecks while leading Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and collects Austin Cindric and others in the process.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecks while leading Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and collects Austin Cindric and others in the process.
Ross Chastain breaks down his performance after finishing second in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
So how did the Browns end up securing the rights to quarterback Deshaun Watson after they were the first of four finalists to be eliminated? The Browns by all appearances sweetened the financial pot, to $46 million per year for five years. And the sweetening of the pot apparently was prompted by the fact that [more]
Davis Riley fired a nine-under-par 62, his best US PGA round by three strokes, to seize a two-shot lead after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship.
The 61 is a course record, a personal best and it ties the lowest score in Epson Tour history.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at the reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday's race.
“I'm doing a lot of really, really good things. I just need to keep putting myself there and it will start happening."
The 16-team field for the 2022 NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Tournament has been announced. Heres a look at the full bracket and game times.
Chandler was emotional after the Volunteers were knocked out of the NCAA tournament by Howard's Wolverines.
William Byron avoided calamity late and beat Christopher Bell to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
The German national is said to have failed to hand over trophies including the 1985 Wimbledon men’s singles title.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Even Jalen Ramsey was shocked to see the Rams trade Robert Woods to the Titans
Based on a report, Mayfield's "goodbye letter" was more than an indication that he had no plans to play for the Browns in 2022, even if they didn't get Watson, he was not going to do so. Mayfield planned to skip... everything... to get his way:
Joe Burrow texted La'el Collins asking if he signed with the Bengals...and got one heck of an answer.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek ejected for elbow as Tar Heels hold off No. 1 Baylor in overtime.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former quarterback Warren Moon explained why he doubts NFL owners are willing to give Colin Kaepernick another shot.
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had another productive night from 3-point range, making some franchise history in the process.
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard isn't liked by everyone and social media made that perfectly clear when the Wolverines beat Tennessee
Verstappen suffered a dramatic late technical issue while Sergio Perez also failed to finish as Ferrari returned to the top of the podium in a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain
Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start 2022 ended with a straight-sets defeat to 20th-ranked Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final.