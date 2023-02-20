Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

Mike Hembree
·4 min read
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had had other shots at winning the Daytona 500 dissolve in late-race trouble, survived a series of crashes in the closing laps Sunday and won NASCAR’s biggest race for the first time.

Stenhouse, whose best previous finish in the 500 was seventh, was in front on the final lap in overtime when a multi-car wreck developed behind him, prompting a caution flag and writing finish to the race. After the field takes the white flag in a green-white-checkered finish and a caution flag flies, the leader at that moment is declared the winner.

After so many other fruitless tries, that leader was Stenhouse, the pride of Olive Branch, Miss.

Stenhouse, 35, put JTG-Daugherty Racing, one of NASCAR’s smallest teams, in 500 victory lane for the first time. The single-car Chevrolet team is owned by Tad and Jodi Geschickter and former National Basketball Association player Brad Daugherty. The team’s only previous Cup victory was scored by AJ Allmendinger on the Watkins Glen road course in 2014.

“The whole offseason Mike (crew chief Mike Kelley) preached how we all believe in each other,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports. “I made a few mistakes, but we were able to battle back. We had great pit stops, and we got it done — the Daytona 500.”

The victory was Stenhouse’s third in the Cup Series. The previous victories came in the 2017 season at Talladega Superspeedway and in Daytona’s summer race. He was driving then for team owner Jack Roush.

The elongated finish, one so similar to most recent Daytona 500s as a chain of accidents settled the issue, was set up when Daniel Suarez slid off the track with two laps to go, causing a caution and restacking the field.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon had drafted past leader Brad Keselowski and his teammate and drafting partner, Chris Buescher a lap earlier and were charging toward the finish when the caution slowed the field and led to overtime.

Busch and Dillon had the lead at the restart, but Busch and Dillon swept past them to move in front. Then Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson paired together to draft into the lead. Before the field could take the white flag, however, a multi-car crash developed behind the leaders, sending numerous drivers, including Harrison Burton and Jimmie Johnson, into spins.

That set up a second green-white-checkered attempt, with Stenhouse starting first, Larson second, Christopher Bell third and Joey Logano fourth. AJ Allmendinger was fifth and Busch sixth. Stenhouse burst to the front at the restart and held off a charging Logano. The final wreck, sparked when Aric Almirola, Travis Pastrana and Larson crashed in the wake of the leaders, locked up the win for Stenhouse.

A late-race sequence of pit stops — from laps 176 to 180 (of 200) — spread the field and led to a major multi-car accident with 19 laps remaining. As drivers tried to close gaps and return to single- and double-file racing after the round of pit stops, a crash damaged the cars of Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick.

The chaos of that crash left Harrison Burton in the race lead.

Kyle Busch, driving in his first regular season race for Richard Childress Racing, lost a lap near the halfway point of the race when he was flagged for speeding on pit road but rallied to be in the mix near the finish.

A Turn 4 accident on lap damaged the cars of Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick. The incident began when Kevin Harvick bumped Reddick in the outside lane, causing Reddick to lose control, slap the outside wall and come down the track into traffic.

The accident caused the first on-track caution of the race. Elliott, Jones and Reddick parked their cars. Several other cars received minor damage.

The string of accidents stretched the race to 530 miles, the longest 500 ever.

Stage 1 winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the right car and the right set of nerves in the overtime and finally checked the 500 on his to-do list.Harrison Burton led the race with 19 laps to go but fell back in the draft and became the victim of a multi-car crash near race’s end. … Kyle Busch raced for the win in his first ride with Richard Childress Racing.

Who had a bad race: Chase Elliott, still seeking his first Daytona 500 win, left the race after a lap 117 crash. Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones parked after the same incident. … Ryan Preece ran a strong race but was enveloped in the lap 181 crash.

Next: The Cup Series’ next race is scheduled Feb. 26 at Auto Club Speedway in California.

Read more about NASCAR

What drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500 Ryan Blaney looks to carry Penske’s speedway success into Daytona 500... Dr. Diandra: Cheer up, Kyle!: Busch far from unluckiest Daytona 500 driver

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Kings' Neemias Queta lights up NBA G League Up Next Game with thunderous dunks

    Kings center Neemias Queta put on a show in the 2023 NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday at All-Star Weekend in Utah.

  • Closing chaos: Final laps of recent Daytona 500s full of accidents

    Accidents late in the race often determine which drivers have the best shot at winning the Daytona 500.

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. surges in double overtime for 'unbelievable' Daytona 500 win

    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday in the longest running of "The Great American Race."

  • USWNT survives vs. Japan in SheBelieves Cup with 1-0 win

    Mallory Swanson's goal just before halftime lifted the United States women's national team over Japan on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup 2023.

  • Daytona 500 live updates: Ricky Stenhouse wins as caution flies

    Ricky Stenhouse inched back in front Joey Logano in the nick of time, pushing ahead as a caution flew on the final lap to win the 2023 Daytona 500.

  • Why does Daytona 500 have different stages? A guide to NASCAR stage racing

    Brad Keselowski won the first stage of the 2023 Daytona 500. But what does that mean?

  • NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Feb. 20-26, 2023

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App […]

  • Ginnis’ skiing silver is Greece’s 1st big winter sport medal

    AJ Ginnis’ long journey to skiing glory began on the relatively obscure slopes of Mount Parnassus north of Athens, took him briefly to the Austrian Alps as a teenager, then over to Vermont and eventually a spot on the U.S. ski team. Six knee surgeries later — three ACLs, one MCL plus operations to repair “a bunch of meniscus and cartilage damage” — Ginnis is now a member of the Greek team and his second-place finish in slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday earned Greece its first major medal in a Winter Olympic sport. “You put Greece on the map,” Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, told Ginnis before placing the silver medal around the skier's neck at the awards ceremony to conclude the final event at worlds.

  • Results of the 65th Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup points standings

    Results and points standings after the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

  • What drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500

    What NASCAR drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in a last-lap battle over Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway.

  • Michael Thomas tees off on NFL medical care in deleted tweets

    Saints receiver Michael Thomas followed a record-setting 2019 with a Week One ankle injury in 2020 that derailed his career. Based on a tweet he posted and deleted, he seems to think the medical he received contributed to his struggles. Retweeting the news that former Eagles safety Chris Maragos secured a $43.5 million malpractice verdict [more]

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 ever

    Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out on the final lap.

  • Neymar suffers new ankle injury blow in PSG win

    Neymar faces a race to be fit in time for the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich after being stretchered off with an ankle injury in his side's Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday.PSG must now hope that the 31-year-old Neymar does not face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with a crunch Ligue 1 game away at Marseille next weekend and then the second leg against Bayern on March 8.

  • Joey Logano finishes second in 2023 Daytona 500: 'Second is the worst, man'

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano came close to adding more history to his hearth once again in Sunday‘s Daytona 500. After winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship — not to mention the 2015 edition of the “Great American Race” — Logano almost added another crown jewel to his growing Hall of Fame resume […]

  • XFL’s fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative contributes to dramatic comeback win

    The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]

  • Femke Bol breaks 41-year-old world women's indoor 400m record

    Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.

  • Here’s the All-Star rosters following the game’s first ever on-air draft

    Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo switched off building their teams minutes before tip off of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

  • Paxton Lynch benched in XFL debut

    During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]

  • Nikola Jokic hilariously avoids being NBA All-Star Draft's last pick

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made sure he wouldn't be the last pick in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft.

  • Michael Irvin is racking up early wins in his lawsuit against Marriott

    Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 [more]