Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops Larson in final Darlington Cup practice
Stenhouse’s average lap speed of 168.845 mph was set relatively early in the 50-minute session. Kyle Larson ended up second (168.764 mph) and William Byron was third (168.480 mph).
in last season’s Southern 500.
Kurt Busch, who topped the first session, ended up fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.
Larson had the fastest average lap speed (166.897 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Hamlin and Kyle Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.
About 11 minutes into the session, Aric Almirola slammed into the wall, doing extensive damage to the right side of his No. 10 Ford.
Ouch. 😣
Heavy contact with the wall has sent @Aric_Almirola back to the garage during final practice. pic.twitter.com/fqjngBzIw0
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 30, 2019
The damage was severe enough that Almirola’s team elected to bring out his backup car, which means he’ll have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field regardless of where he qualifies on Saturday.
1
17
Ford
34
29.125
168.845
2
42
Chevrolet
42
29.139
0.014
0.014
168.764
3
24
Chevrolet
47
29.188
0.063
0.049
168.480
4
1
Chevrolet
50
29.226
0.101
0.038
168.261
5
95
Toyota
38
29.228
0.103
0.002
168.250
6
2
Ford
53
29.230
0.105
0.002
168.238
7
19
Toyota
59
29.235
0.110
0.005
168.209
8
11
Toyota
49
29.245
0.120
0.010
168.152
9
22
Ford
61
29.275
0.150
0.030
167.980
10
88
Chevrolet
43
29.291
0.166
0.016
167.888
11
14
Ford
44
29.296
0.171
0.005
167.859
12
41
Ford
49
29.318
0.193
0.022
167.733
13
10
Ford
8
29.319
0.194
0.001
167.727
14
18
Toyota
51
29.321
0.196
0.002
167.716
15
4
Ford
50
29.324
0.199
0.003
167.699
16
48
Chevrolet
45
29.340
0.215
0.016
167.607
17
37
Chevrolet
26
29.357
0.232
0.017
167.510
18
9
Chevrolet
42
29.374
0.249
0.017
167.413
19
20
Toyota
45
29.387
0.262
0.013
167.339
20
21
Ford
44
29.416
0.291
0.029
167.174
21
12
Ford
38
29.431
0.306
0.015
167.089
22
47
Chevrolet
22
29.466
0.341
0.035
166.891
23
6
Ford
41
29.553
0.428
0.087
166.399
24
8
Chevrolet
40
29.568
0.443
0.015
166.315
25
32
Ford
12
29.573
0.448
0.005
166.287
26
3
Chevrolet
39
29.598
0.473
0.025
166.146
27
34
Ford
38
29.613
0.488
0.015
166.062
28
13
Chevrolet
41
29.621
0.496
0.008
166.017
29
43
Chevrolet
33
29.806
0.681
0.185
164.987
30
36
Ford
46
29.816
0.691
0.010
164.932
31
38
Ford
40
29.870
0.745
0.054
164.633
32
00
Chevrolet
34
30.113
0.988
0.243
163.305
33
54
Chevrolet
7
31.191
2.066
1.078
157.661
34
66
Toyota
16
31.813
2.688
0.622
154.578