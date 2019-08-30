Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops Larson in final Darlington Cup practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Stenhouse’s average lap speed of 168.845 mph was set relatively early in the 50-minute session. Kyle Larson ended up second (168.764 mph) and William Byron was third (168.480 mph).

in last season’s Southern 500.

Kurt Busch, who topped the first session, ended up fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

Larson had the fastest average lap speed (166.897 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Hamlin and Kyle Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.

About 11 minutes into the session, Aric Almirola slammed into the wall, doing extensive damage to the right side of his No. 10 Ford. 

The damage was severe enough that Almirola’s team elected to bring out his backup car, which means he’ll have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field regardless of where he qualifies on Saturday.

1

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr

 

Ford

34

29.125

 

 

168.845

2

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

42

29.139

0.014

0.014

168.764

3

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

47

29.188

0.063

0.049

168.480

4

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

50

29.226

0.101

0.038

168.261

5

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

38

29.228

0.103

0.002

168.250

6

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

53

29.230

0.105

0.002

168.238

7

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

59

29.235

0.110

0.005

168.209

8

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

49

29.245

0.120

0.010

168.152

9

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

61

29.275

0.150

0.030

167.980

10

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

43

29.291

0.166

0.016

167.888

11

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

44

29.296

0.171

0.005

167.859

12

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

49

29.318

0.193

0.022

167.733

13

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

8

29.319

0.194

0.001

167.727

14

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

51

29.321

0.196

0.002

167.716

15

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

50

29.324

0.199

0.003

167.699

16

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

45

29.340

0.215

0.016

167.607

17

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

26

29.357

0.232

0.017

167.510

18

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

42

29.374

0.249

0.017

167.413

19

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

45

29.387

0.262

0.013

167.339

20

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

44

29.416

0.291

0.029

167.174

21

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

38

29.431

0.306

0.015

167.089

22

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

22

29.466

0.341

0.035

166.891

23

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

41

29.553

0.428

0.087

166.399

24

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

40

29.568

0.443

0.015

166.315

25

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

12

29.573

0.448

0.005

166.287

26

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

39

29.598

0.473

0.025

166.146

27

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

38

29.613

0.488

0.015

166.062

28

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

41

29.621

0.496

0.008

166.017

29

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

33

29.806

0.681

0.185

164.987

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

46

29.816

0.691

0.010

164.932

31

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

40

29.870

0.745

0.054

164.633

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

34

30.113

0.988

0.243

163.305

33

54

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

7

31.191

2.066

1.078

157.661

34

66

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

16

31.813

2.688

0.622

154.578

