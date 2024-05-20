Ricky Stenhouse Jr. throws punch at Kyle Busch after NASCAR All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threw a punch at Kyle Busch, starting a melee in the garage after Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Issues started immediately in the 200-lap race. Stenhouse was in the middle of three cars and Busch, running on the outside, hit the wall on the opening lap.

Busch quickly retaliated and hit Stenhouse’s rear bumper. That contact sent Stenhouse's car into the wall.

Busch told Fox Sports after the race: “It’s the first lap of the race, we don’t even have water temp in the car yet and we’re wrecking each other off of (Turn) 2.”

Asked about the retaliation, Busch told Fox Sports: “I’m tired of getting run over by everybody. But that’s what everybody does. Everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody.”

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Joey Logano delivers record-setting All-Star Race win

Joey Logano dominated at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Stenhouse drove his damaged car to pit road and parked it in Busch’s pit stall. Stenhouse climbed atop the pit box for Busch’s team and talked briefly to crew chief Randall Burnett.

Stenhouse later told reporters that he’d handle things with Busch after the race.

As Busch walked to his hauler after the race, Stenhouse stood waiting on him.

Stenhouse, in his discussion with Busch after the race, claimed he didn’t touch Busch. They disagreed. Stenhouse said: “Go back and watch it” before throwing a right-hand punch at Busch.

The drivers were quickly pulled apart but crew members from both teams got involved in the pushing and shoving.

Stenhouse later told Fox Sports: “I’m not sure why he was so mad. I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me. I don’t know, when I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him.

“Definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to.”

