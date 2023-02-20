Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks Daytona 500 win
Stenhouse held off reigning NASCAR champ Joey Logano to win his first-ever Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The week-long frenzy surrounding Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR on the sport’s grandest stage reached its fevered peak in Sunday’s Daytona 500. The seven-time Cup Series champion was part of an elite group of stock-car racing greats who gave the command to fire engines, and the broadcast and pre-race build-up matched […]
Travis Pastrana led two laps and raced his way into the top 11 in his first NASCAR Cup Series race. He was the second-highest-placing rookie Sunday.
Austin Cindric kicked off his rookie season with a win in the Daytona 500 last year. Here's how to watch who will become 2023's Daytona winner.
Christopher Bell, who is from Norman, is looking to improve upon his impressive third-place finish in the NASCAR Cup standings last season
Travis Pastrana called it 'an honor to be on the track with these guys' after finishing 11th and leading two laps in his Daytona 500 debut.
A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and a hot-shot rookie are among the most tempting bets in the 40-car field.
Kyle Busch's quest to win the Daytona 500 ended against the wall, leaving the two-time Cup champion winless in 18 starts in this race.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a roller coaster career in which he had to fight to keep a job, lost his seat at a NASCAR powerhouse team and opened his 14th season mired in a five-year losing streak. To say this Daytona 500 was a milestone race was an understatement — for Stenhouse and for NASCAR. Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”
Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out on the final lap.
What NASCAR drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in a last-lap battle over Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway.
Results and points standings after the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
