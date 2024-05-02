Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs multiyear extension with JTG Daugherty Racing for NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin (11) crashes coming out of Turn 4 in the final laps as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) races past in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multiyear contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing, which he took to victory lane in the Daytona 500 two years ago, to continue driving the No. 47 car in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The team announced the deal on Thursday. No details were provided.

“I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in victory lane,” Stenhouse said. “Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together. We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team. I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Stenhouse has a pair of top-10 finishes this season, including a fourth-place run two weeks ago at Talladega.

The three-time Cup Series winner will be racing this weekend at Kansas Speedway, where he finished in the top 10 for JTG Daugherty Racing in the spring race two years ago.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the No. 47. He has been an asset to our team on and off the race track since joining us in 2020," team owner Gordon Smith said. “Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to Victory Lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

