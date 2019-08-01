Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. set with Roush Fenway Racing through 2021

As NASCAR’s Silly Season ramps up and the summer winds down, at least one driver knows where he’ll be racing for the next two seasons.

Making an appearance on NASCAR America’s Motor Mouths segment on NBCSN, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced that he’s got a contract with Roush Fenway Racing through the 2021 Cup Series season.

Asked about his @roushfenway future on #NASCAR America Motor Mouths, Ricky @StenhouseJr says his contract is set with the team through the 2021 season. He adds Jack Roush is the only car owner he's had in #nascar (and he's been driving for the team since 2009). — Nate Ryan (@nateryan) July 31, 2019

Stenhouse has one top-five and two top-10 finishes for an average finish of 19.3 in 2019, his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 17 Ford.

The two-time Xfinity Series champion has only ever raced for car owner Jack Roush at the national series level, compiling a total of 10 wins.

