Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2022; team moving to one car

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Terrin Waack
·3 min read
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2022; team moving to one car
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will return to JTG Daugherty Racing in the No. 47 Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the driver confirmed Thursday. The two parties agreed on a one-year contract.

RELATED: Silly Season tracker for 2022 | Keep up with 2021-22 Silly Season movement

The 2022 slate will mark Stenhouse‘s third go-around with JTG Daugherty, having joined before the 2020 schedule. Stenhouse had three top-five and four top-10 finishes in his first year with the team. He has had one top five and two top 10s this season, with six races still remaining.

“I‘m just looking forward to a third season with the team,” Stenhouse said on a Zoom teleconference. “I felt like this year was kind of like the first year with the organization with the way last year went and the way it was kind of thrown on us, not being able to hang out with the guys, be at the shop and really spend time with each. Now I‘m really enjoying (it).”

Stenhouse used to race for Roush Fenway Racing, beginning his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career there in 2013. He won twice in the No. 17 Ford, both times in 2017 — at Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway.

In addition to his personal news, Stenhouse also confirmed JTG Daugherty will field only one car in 2022 rather than its usual two. The No. 37 Chevrolet‘s run will end when this season concludes, which leaves Ryan Preece without a ride for next year.

This will mark the first time in Stenhouse’s career he will race without a teammate.

“I definitely think it could be a negative on one hand and a positive on the other,” Stenhouse said. “When you‘re practicing and testing and can have more ideas and run different things through both cars, it definitely speeds the process up. But we would also have to share the seat when it comes to testing. I feel like what I look for in a race car and what somebody else looks for in a race car and the way they drive is sometimes totally different. So, I feel like we‘re going to be able to build the car around me.”

RELATED: See the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro

That car Stenhouse referenced is the brand-new Next Gen car, which is set to make its competitive debut in 2022. Its first exhibition race will be The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6. The first points-paying race will come with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.

NASCAR has planned three organizational tests — two at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 11-12 on the Roval; Nov. 17-18 on the oval) and one at Phoenix Raceway (Dec. 7-8). While other teams will have to rotate drivers, Stenhouse will be JTG Daugherty’s sole pilot. He sees that extra seat time as an advantage.

“I think next year could be our best year yet,” Stenhouse said, “even my best year in Cup in general.”

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR Playoffs clinching scenarios for Talladega weekend

    Talladega Superspeedway will host three NASCAR national series playoff races this weekend. See how drivers can lock into the next rounds of their respective series with the clinching scenarios below. NASCAR CUP SERIES Just two races left for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs challengers in the Round of 12 to secure their spot in the […]

  • Hello Palou: IndyCar's new champion a breath of fresh air

    Alex Palou used to post notes on his bathroom mirror as a daily affirmation that he could someday drive for Chip Ganassi in the IndyCar Series. Ganassi surprised Palou that day just 13 months ago by offering the driver advice that Palou found himself following during the race. It was all meant to be, Palou will tell you, because IndyCar's earnest new champion truly believes everything happens for a reason.

  • Hailie Deegan joins MotoCar Fite Klub 2.0 alongside father Brian Deegan and Jeremy McGrath

    Jeremy McGrath won the inaugural Fite Klub celebrity race over Brian Deegan and others. This time around, he has two Deegans to battle as Hailie joins the fray.

  • Member of the Month: October 2021

    Name: Cynthia Current City: Chicago, Illinois Member Since: 2008 Getting to KNOW CYNTHIA: ​ Q: ​How did you first become interested in NASCAR? “I became a NASCAR fan after watching a few races on TV in the late 90s. It was very exciting, and I wanted to learn more about the drivers and their […]

  • Gaetz slams Milley for spending more time talking to reporters than planning Afghan withdrawal

    Rep. Matt Gaetz didn't exactly throw the book at Gen. Mark Milley during Wednesday's Capitol hearing on Afghanistan, but he waved it at him as he excoriated the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman for his fondness of speaking to reporters.

  • AJ Dillon

    Fearless Forecast Week 4: 0.9 REC 49.7 YDS 0.3 TD Projected Points: 7.20

  • Why AJ lost to Usyk

    On his week’s JABS segment on the DAZN Boxing Show, Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix discuss how Anthony Joshua lost to Usyk and if a trainer change is needed after the loss.

  • 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season tracker

    Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the […]

  • Mexico's gov't says it found body disposal site near border

    An apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside Mexico's northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, officials said Wednesday night. The location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012, the National Search Commission said. “The characteristics of the place allow the inference that it is an extermination site that has been used for years and until very recently, which will have to be confirmed by experts,” the commission's statement said.

  • Tyson Fury can't wait to fight Deontay Wilder again, predicts another KO

    WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury tells Kevin Iole he is extremely motivated ahead of his trilogy match with Deontay Wilder after having the best training camp of his life.

  • Richard Sherman says Seahawks and 49ers didn’t make an offer

    The Seahawks still have a powerful need at cornerback.

  • Comparing Dogecoin, Baby Doge and Shiba Inu: Is There One To Watch?

    Bitcoin has been the most popular and well-known cryptocurrency since it literally began the asset class in 2009. However, as speculative fervor has broken out among many markets over the past few...

  • DeAngelo Hall can relate to how Tom Brady will feel in his return to New England

    As Tom Brady gets set to make his anticipated return to New England, DeAngelo Hall reflects on how he felt heading back to Atlanta.

  • Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary

    When Tom Brady calls, people listen. Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with offseason legal issues, is the latest high-profile player to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in hopes of helping Brady win another Super Bowl. Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday with the defending NFL champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.

  • If you bet the favorite in every NASCAR Cup race this season, this is how you would be faring

    The simplest of betting strategies would be resulting in a tidy profit this NASCAR season. Had you bet $100 on the favorite in every Cup race so far, including the All-Star event, you‘d be up $455, a return on investment of 14.67%. It would have taken some fortitude to get there, of course. You would […]

  • Xfinity Series’ 2022 schedule headlined by Portland International Raceway

    NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver chats with NASCAR’s senior vice president of strategy and innovation, Ben Kennedy, about the NASCAR Xfinity Series' return to Portland International Raceway.

  • NASCAR Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series schedules revealed for 2022

    NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver brings you Up To Speed on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules for 2022.

  • Katie Nolan Is Out At ESPN, Tweets Goodbye To Her Fans

    Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]

  • What ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski misses most about New England

    As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.

  • Is this why Patriots benched Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII?

    A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.