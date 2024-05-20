Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, prompting brawl after All-Star Race controversy

After getting pushed into the fence and out of the NASCAR All-Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told the FOX broadcast that he wondered if “Richard Childress would hold my watch for me.”

It’s an inside-baseball sort of comment longtime NASCAR fans understand.

But the message was clear nonetheless:

Stenhouse was going to use more than words to get his point across to Kyle Busch.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Busch walked to his hauler, where Stenhouse was waiting for him. He was doing so because Stenhouse and Busch got entangled on the second lap of the short-track race and that thus ended Stenhouse’s night early. The moves in question: Stenhouse took Turns 1 and 2 three-wide, which appeared to squeeze Busch into the wall, and Busch immediately retaliated and sent Stenhouse spinning into the wall.

Stenhouse then followed up by parking his car in his pit stall — “I figured Kyle would do something similar” — and told Busch’s crew chief Randall Burnett: “Tell Kyle I’ll see him afterward.”

When Busch arrived, the two shared a few heated words — and then Stenhouse threw a punch that connected with Busch’s face, spawning a brawl. Teammates got involved. Stenhouse’s father got involved, landing a few swings himself. (Stenhouse, on the ground and being harnessed by a few track employees, yelled at his dad to get out of the fight.)

Once the two finally were separated, Busch screamed at Stenhouse: “Look at what you started, you (expletive)!”

The fight lasted less than 30 seconds.

Busch did not speak to media after the altercation.

Before the fight but after he was sent to the infield care center, rendering his day done, Stenhouse hinted that a physical altercation could happen. First, he told the FOX crew that he wondered if Richard Childress — owner of Richard Childress Racing, who Busch now drives for — would hold his watch for him. That comment derives back to when Childress and Busch were fierce competitors and Childress asked someone to hold his watch before he swung on Busch himself.

Stenhouse later explained what he saw from his perspective.

“We got a really good start,” Stenhouse said. “(Busch) left the door wide open. I went through the middle. Almost had him clear. The 34 kind of ran up the track and (we) all just kind of touched there. Nothing major. And then Kyle tried to wreck me in (Turns) 3 and 4 and finally did wreck me in 1 and 2. Our car was really fast. We were really good yesterday. We’d already passed two or three cars there. Bummed we couldn’t see it to the end.”

He later added: “We barely touched. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the replay. I mean, the gap was wide open. Could’ve put one and a half cars in there. Knew the 34 was coming off the bottom. I mean, it’s the All-Star Race. Short track. I mean, once this thing stretches out, you won’t pass. So you gotta get all the cars you can early. I felt like I did a really good job, and he just did a poor job at the start. And then he was mad about it. I think that’s the way his season’s gone.”

Stenhouse and Busch don’t have a robust history of conflict on track. They came up together in the Nationwide Series — now called Xfinity — and the two have raced each other hard for a while. They’ve had previous entanglements, including once at Daytona International Speedway.

Busch has also spoken ill of Stenhouse— including after Stenhouse’s Daytona 500 win in 2023. (That instance? Busch was complaining about how circumstantial superspeedway racing is, adding, “I don’t even know who lucked into it.” Busch was then informed it was Stenhouse, and he responded, “There you have it.”)

