Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch Throw Punches on Live TV After Collision at NASCAR All-Star Race

The tussle took place after the pair made contact during the race in North Carolina

Jacob Kupferman/Getty (2) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch got into a scuffle after this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race in North Carolina and the ordeal was captured on live TV.

The pair first got into it during the actual race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19, according to NBC Sports, when Stenhouse was driving in the middle of three cars and Busch hit the wall. Busch, 39, then reportedly appeared to retaliate and hit his opponent's rear bumper, which sent Stenhouse, 36, into the wall as well.

Stenhouse — whose race was over — shared with reporters that, after parking his vehicle in Busch’s pit stall, he told his competition's crew chief Randall Burnett that he'd "see Kyle afterwards."



Tempers flare in the pits after the race! pic.twitter.com/TrWaLrY06Z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 20, 2024

When asked how he planned to handle the situation, he told reporters to "watch afterwards," per a video shared by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

Busch later told the same reporter that he was "tired of getting run over" by his competition. "But that's what everybody does, everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody," he said.

Per NBC Sports, Stenhouse waited around for Busch after the race and later disagreed with him over whether or not his car touched Busch's car initially.

“I don’t believe you,” Busch said, before Stenhouse replied, “Go back and watch it,” throwing a punch at the fellow driver.



Sean Gardner/Getty Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s vehicle at the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Both men engaged in a tussle — which involved some tackling and pushing to the ground — before members of their crew began to engage as well, per video of the scene. At the end of it, Busch and Stenhouse were separated and shared some final words while being held back.

"I don't give a f---," Busch said. "I sucked just as bad as you."

Joey Logano, who Yahoo Sports reports led all but one lap during the race, ended up taking home the victory. Busch came in 10th place.

James Gilbert/Getty Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks to his pit crew after the track incident

After the physical altercation, Stenhouse shared more insight into the pair's tensions, noting that things began when he "wrecked" Busch "one time at Daytona, and he’s been kind of bad-mouthing me ever since then," per NASCAR's website.

“I feel like we get along with each other OK outside the race track," he said. "I talk to him quite a bit. I’m not sure why he was so mad that — I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me, and when I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him."

He added that it was "definitely built-up frustration," and that Busch "runs his mouth all the time about myself."

"I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to, and I understand that. We’re a single-car team over here," Stenhouse said.

"Our car was really strong Friday in practice. I was looking forward to running to the front. I think we had passed a couple cars there and I was excited for the rest of the night, and he ruined it.”



