Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier are among the NASCAR competitors set to hit the track today at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Stenhouse, driving the No. 17S entry for Clauson-Marshall Racing, seeks to make the A-Main on Championship Saturday for the fourth time in sixth years.

Allgaier, driving the No. 1A entry for Team Ripper, hopes to also return to the Saturday A-Main. He made last year’s finale, but a flat tire and steering problems knocked him out of contention.

Another NASCAR driver to watch is J.J. Yeley, who makes his 26th appearance at the Chili Bowl. Driving the No. 2G entry for Glenn Styres-Jack Yeley Racing, he looks for his first Saturday A-Main shot since 2015.

Friday’s action will also see former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne in the No. 57W entry for Matt Wood Racing and 2020 ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love in the No. 97K for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, followed by racing at 6 p.m. ET.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Allgaier next up Friday at Chili Bowl originally appeared on NBCSports.com