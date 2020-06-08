Ricky Stenhouse Jr finishes 13th at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr finished 13th in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Stenhouse’s result added 28 points to his season total.

Stenhouse started in 22nd position. The 10th-year driver has piled up two career victories, with 17 top-five finishes and 36 results inside the top 10.

Over the course of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Stenhouse has started seven races, completed six of them, and compiled one top-10 finish.

The Olive Branch, Mississippi native began the race four spots behind his career mark of 17.9, but finished seven places ahead of his career average of 20.1.

Stenhouse took on a field of 40 drivers on the way to his 13th-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 24 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 21 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, and Kyle Busch finished second. Martin Truex Jr crossed the finish line third, Ryan Blaney took fourth, and Denny Hamlin grabbed the No. 5 spot.

Truex got off to a great start in the race, winning Stages 1 and 2, but couldn’t hang on to secure the race victory.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr Driver Page | Get Stenhouse Gear | Race Center