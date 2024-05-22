Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined $75K after brawl with Kyle Busch at NASCAR All-Star Race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got fined.

The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet received a $75,000 fine on Wednesday morning after initiating the heated fistfight following Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr. threw a right hook at Kyle Busch following the race, and a brawl making national headlines ensued.

Busch did not receive any penalties.

A bit of the post-race melee from my view. Kyle Busch to Ricky Stenhouse: “Look at what you started you f—— b—,” adding, “I sucked just as bad as you. Let it go!” pic.twitter.com/SdVYzxTbZK — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 20, 2024

Stenhouse Sr. receives indefinite suspension

The father of the recent Daytona 500 champion was suspended indefinitely.

Richard Stenhouse was in the middle of the fight on Sunday night, when he appeared to land a few swings of his own on Busch.

Crew members suspended

Clint Myrick, the mechanic for the 47 team, received an eight-race suspension from NASCAR (through Pocono in mid-July).

Keith Matthews, Stenhouse team’s tuner, got a four-race suspension (through Iowa next month).