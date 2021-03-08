Ricky Stenhouse Jr drives No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro to 11th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr finished 11th in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Stenhouse’s result added 26 points to his season total.

Stenhouse started in 17th position. The 11th-year driver has secured two career victories, with 18 top-five finishes and 38 results inside the top 10.

Over the course of his career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Stenhouse has put together one top-five finish and two top-10s.

The Olive Branch, Mississippi native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 18 and completing the race nine places ahead of his 19.7 career average finish.

Stenhouse’s 11th-place finish came against 38 other drivers. The race endured six cautions and 30 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 27 lead changes.

Kyle Larson secured the win in the race, and Brad Keselowski finished second. Kyle Busch crossed the finish line third, Denny Hamlin secured fourth, and Ryan Blaney finished off the top five.

After Keselowski won the first stage, Larson grabbed control and won Stage 2 before taking the checkered flag.