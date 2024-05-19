Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out of action following Lap 2 wreck in All-Star Race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s hopes of winning his first All-Star Race and the $1 million check ended on Lap 2 at North Wilkesboro Speedway after the No. 47 Chevrolet driver ended on the receiving end of contact with Kyle Busch.

Stenhouse, who started 16th, made a three-wide pass between Denny Hamlin and Busch after the race start. Busch quickly retaliated by making contact with the No. 47 and Chevrolet and putting him in the wall.

Stenhouse was forced to pit road with right-front damage and parked his car in the No. 8’s pit box. He then exited his car and climbed to the top of the pit box to exchange words with crew chief Randall Burnett and Andy Petree, vice president of competition at Richard Childress Racing.

“We passed him he left the middle open,” Stenhouse told FOX Sports. “Short race, you’re trying to get all you can get. We passed him and I guess he was mad. So I parked my car in the pit box, I figured he would do something like that, so maybe Richard (Childress) will hold my watch after the race.”

