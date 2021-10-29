Ricky Rubio was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland

Ricky Rubio has had a positive impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the early part of his tenure with the team. Rubio is one of Cleveland’s key veterans on a roster filled with young players. “Without getting too far out over my skis and getting aggregated too much, Ricky Rubio, from what I understand, was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “And at this point in his career, I don’t really blame him.” “It was also like the 14th time he was traded in the last two years,” interjected Tim MacMahon.

More #Cavs: Garland, 16pts, 5-8FG, 2-3 3ptFG, 6asst; Mobley, 12pts, 10reb, 2blk; Rubio, 15pts, 6-13FG, 3reb, 3asst; Love, 10pts, 10reb; Allen/Markkanen, combined 17reb. pic.twitter.com/nvffHkOkq8 – 1:00 AM

The Cavs are fun this season.

— Beat the Hawks

— Beat the Nuggets

— Beat the Clippers

— Dunk of the season on the MVP

— Mobley 14/9 and 2 BPG

— Allen 14/9 on 75 FG%

— Sexton 20 PPG on 52 FG%

— Rubio 14 PPG, 8 APG off the bench pic.twitter.com/uauBHADNLX – 12:54 AM

Back to back Rubio buckets have the Cavaliers back up double digits, and it’s getting late early for the Clippers.

Cavaliers lead 78-68 with 10:26 left in the game. Rubio has outscored Clippers bench 15-11. – 12:23 AM

I grossly underestimated how good a fit Rubio would be with Garland and Sexton. – 12:23 AM

Ty Lue takes a timeout after Ricky Rubio gets a couple buckets to go and push Cleveland’s lead to 78-68. Clippers are shooting 37% and 23% from three (8-34). Only 1 turnover since halftime. – 12:23 AM

Rubio — Spanish for “closer.” – 12:22 AM

Second time this half Clippers have cut #Cavs lead to 3 points. First time, veterans Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love entered to help give LA the Heisman. But Clips keep coming. Can Cleveland hold the rope? – 12:09 AM

Me: “The combination of Garland & Rubio closing games, is that one that you are set on or will that be fluid?”

J.B. Bickerstaff: “I think it’s pretty good (smiles)”

So, as I tried to prepare y’all for in the weeks leading up to the season, get ready for Rubio to close games – 9:37 PM

Back-to-back nights with a Nuggets scuffle. Last night was Rubio vs. Facu. Tonight it’s Green vs. Whiteside. – 12:15 AM

“He signed thinking he was going to be playing alongside Devin Booker in Phoenix and next thing he knows he is in Cleveland. Okay, so it took some convincing to get Rubio sold on that this was the best place for him. Whatever they did, they got Rubio focused and he is providing very level-headed competent ball handling and execution, which considering the last couple of years, they’ve played with very young and sometimes very wild guards. Putting Rubio out there makes a difference.” -via RealGM / October 29, 2021

Ricky Rubio discussed his NBA career and more with Spanish outlet Marca. “I am a little tired,” he admitted regarding being traded for the third time in the last ten months, “Ultimately, every player like me prefers stability, especially now with my family also needing stability.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 30, 2021

Rubio, 30, went from the Phoenix Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder and from there to the Minnesota Timberwolves last November. A couple of weeks back, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I am indeed a bit tired, but I have been in the NBA for ten years now and I know how it works,” he added citing his previous experience on being able to adjust to his new team, “At the end of the day, everyone tries to be ready to adapt to a new environment. You must be mentally prepared for his. But everything takes time.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 30, 2021