Ricky Person agrees to terms with Seahawks

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back Ricky Person, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Person, 24, just completed the spring season with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. He had 93 rushes for 297 yards and six touchdowns in nine games, along with 13 receptions for 150 yards.

Fourteen of Person's touches came in the UFL Championship Game when he gained 106 yards in the Stallions 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas.

Person originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Ravens, but he was waived after two months with the team.

Person has never played a regular-season NFL game.