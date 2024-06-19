Ricky Pearsall’s draft choice ‘disliked’ in ESPN’s NFL offseason grades

Former Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall became the fourth-straight former Florida Gator to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft back in April, but the San Francisco 49ers‘ selection with the 31st overall pick was a major head-scratcher for much of the media.

The ex-transfer from the Arizona State Dun Devils who spent two seasons in Gainesville steadily climbed up the draft board following the end of the collegiate schedule, impressing scouts at the Senior Bowl and combine. Most had Pearsall pinned as a mid-to-late second-round selection ahead of the start of the draft, but the Niners pulled a surprise move on the opening night.

Nonetheless, ESPN’s Seth Walder was unimpressed with the decision, marking it as his most disliked move by San Francisco.

“Part of the reason they are so invested (in saving money at WR) is because the team also spent its first-round pick on Pearsall. Though a fine prospect, that was probably the largest non-QB reach on the first round based on expectations of where players would be drafted.”

