Ricky Lindo Jr. shines in debut for George Washington Colonials originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ricky Lindo Jr. made his debut for the George Washington Colonials with an electric performance in the team's loss to VCU.

The Maryland transfer made his first appearance on the season for GW after sitting out for the first half of the season. The junior did not apply for a transfer waiver that would potentially grant him immediate eligibility this year. Once the NCAA granted a blanket waiver for all transfers in a coronavirus-altered season, he then was allowed to play.

This week Lindo Jr. made the decision to finally play.

And his decision to do so had a huge impact on the Colonials. Lindo, earning the start, showed out in a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Shooting 6-for-8 from the field he was up for the challenge and was a massive threat in transition in a game that featured 43 turnovers. Adding in five steals and a block, no one had a better defensive performance.

The 6-foot-8 forward also added six turnovers which swayed the Rams some extra possessions, but overall George Washington is quite pleased. His outing was capped with just under seven minutes to go in the contest when he fouled out.

"Obviously him working through the rust a little bit, first-time in-game action in over nine months," head coach Jamion Christian said postgame.

"He's a guy that we believe has a bright future and I think when we get everybody in here, we got a dangerous team."

VCU won the game 84-77 but Lindo's performance could provide a big boost as the Colonials head to the brunt of conference play.