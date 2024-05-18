Ricky Johnson commits to Michigan football: Stats, 247 rating, more to know of UNLV transfer

Michigan football added reinforcements to its secondary on Saturday.

The Wolverines landed a commitment from UNLV defensive back transfer Ricky Johnson, his agents told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Johnson, entering his fifth season of college football, recorded 78 total tackles with four interceptions in four seasons with the Rebels. He was previously committed to Washington State. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is Michigan's ninth transfer addition this season and fourth defensive back, joining Jaden Mangham (Michigan State), Wesley Walker (Tennessee) and Aamir Hall (Albany).

Ricky Johnson stats

Here are UNLV transfer Ricky Johnson's career stats:

2023: 36 tackles with seven pass deflections

2022: 10 tackles with a pass deflection and an interception

2021: 25 tackles with two pass deflections and three interceptions

2020: Seven tackles

Ricky Johnson 247 Sports rating

Johnson was rated as a three-star recruit in 247 Sports' transfer portal rankings, ranking as the No. 672 transfer portal prospect and No. 87 overall cornerback. As a high school recruit, Johnson was the No. 152-ranked safety and No. 1,935-ranked player nationally.

