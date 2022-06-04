Ricky Hatton exclusive: 'I've lost two stone in seven weeks - I can hide behind a lamppost now, not a skip'

Ricky Hatton exclusive: 'I've lost 2st in two months - I can hide behind a lamppost now, not a skip' - PAUL COOPER/TELEGRAPH

The staggering physical transformation of Ricky Hatton is visible immediately. As is the old presence of that swagger and a directness in the eyes of the former world champion, now 43.

Little wonder. The cult hero, once known as 'Ricky Fatton' for ballooning in weight between fights, has lost 36lbs in weight in the last eight weeks, dropping from 14st 6lbs to 12st 2lbs.

One of the country's most popular figures from the world of boxing, Hatton has had well-documented issues with weight and depression, including leading to dealing with suicidal thoughts several years ago. But invited to his gym in Hyde, Manchester, for an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, 'Hitman' appears back to his best. Not just physically, but mentally and emotionally too.

The stimulation for what he explains as "a complete life change" is his exhibition bout of eight two-minute rounds with Mexican boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera at the Manchester Arena on July 2. It represents a chance to hear 'There's Only One Ricky Hatton' for the last time, he explains, but he is under no illusions that his true fighting days are well behind him.

"Yeah, I’ve found my brains, I don’t know where they’ve been hiding the past few years but I don’t regret anything I did through my life," Hatton says.

"The bad times that happened through my life are why people see me now and see the change more…if I’d always been like this they’d say, 'look at him, he looks well at 43', but because I fell from grace, I had such bad times, it makes more of an impact on people."

Hatton added: "I like to think it’s an inspiration and I haven’t done the fight yet but I like to think people can sit back and say 'you know what, remember him a few years ago, wasn’t he in a right state? The size of him, depressed, wanting to kill himself, drinking, drugs, the whole lot, look at what he’s done to himself.

"If one person turns around and we save a life and one person goes look at Ricky Hatton now what he’s done, I'm happy. You’re still going to get the people saying what’s he doing the exhibition for, but I think it’s pretty obvious, us fighters, we’re champions.

"We retire but we don’t die, we still miss that training camp, we still miss that camaraderie in the gym, we still miss working your game plan out and looking at your opponent's tapes. If me and Marco we raise awareness, raise some money for charity along the way, which is exactly what we’re going to do, I can’t see how it’s not going to be a success."

Hatton certainly looks, physically, like the man of old, the one we saw ready for battle on those memorable nights against the very best in the sport, including Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao and on nights in the UK and the USA when British sports fans all tuned in to see the great man of the people give his all in the ring. He is now slowed, but no less intense on the pads and the heavy bag.

Of the last two months and his dramatic transformation, Hatton said: "I was 14 [stone] six and I’m 12 two now, I’ve lost that in seven weeks which is incredible, I don’t think I did that when I was fighting but I was always good at losing the weight.

"When I told people I'm doing the exhibition bout in July, which came about as an idea after I saw Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight in a similar bout in lockdown, they said 'absolutely no chance, you’re never out of the pub, look at the size of you, you’ll never do that'."

That simply fired him up. "If you tell Ricky Hatton I can’t do something I'll do it. I'm already seeing this as a complete life change," he added.

"It's about exercise and diet, knowing to eat the right things, when to eat the right things. I used to be in the pub a few nights a week. Now I’m not drinking, I’ve had a couple of glasses of wine over the last couple of weeks in the house."

In an age where sportsmen and sportswomen now actively open up on their issues - weight, depression, sexuality - Hatton explained further his life changes over the last eight weeks.

Set meals have been prepared by a nutritional company. "They prepare the food which I make along with protein shakes, protein drinks, my vitamins and I have a little bit of fruit in between.

"When I was sat home alone it used to be crisps and biscuits but now it’s a little bit of a banana for protein. To lose two stone in seven weeks, I’ve cut no corners.

"For breakfast I have a little bit of porridge and then I have my set meals [prepared by the nutritional company], I cook them myself, I have a protein drink or milkshake in between, a little bit of fruit just to take the hunger off here and there, and here I am.

"I also know when to put my foot down because obviously we’ve got eight rounds to do with Marco at pace. Then I know when to put my ass on the settee and have a rest. I've started listening to my own body."

Overall, Hatton feels transformed and happier, his depression quelled. "I feel great, I feel better in my appearance, If you look better, you feel better, you speak better, you perform better, everything’s better when you feel good inside. The fighters I train are getting even better training because I’m thinking quicker, I’m thinking faster, I’m feeling healthier in myself," he explained.

"I look forward to picking my kids up from school and dropping them off and everything’s less hard work. I don’t have an ego, well I suppose we all have a slight little ego, but it’s nice when people turn around and say, Ricky you look so well, it’s took years off you.

"My willpower is strong. I still have my nights out but they’re few and far between and I think this Ricky is here to stay. I like to go for meals, I like takeaways, I like to have a pie, I’m never going to be one of them but I’m enjoying the fact that everyone comes up to me and says, 'Ricky you’re looking well. No one can say you fat bastard any more.' And I can hide behind a lamppost now - not a skip."

'No-one goes to a Ricky Hatton fight, bored or falling to sleep'

There is also the wider impact on his life. "Happiness isn’t it, being happy. I've made up with my mum and dad, made up with my old trainer Billy Graham, I’ve got lovely little Lyla now, my granddaughter, two beautiful girls, my son Campbell’s gone professional, making me proud - he made me proud before he went professional.

"Look at all this, if I’d have taken my life, and I did, I did want to take my life, I didn’t want to live anymore, look what I'd have missed out on. Once you’ve looked that dead in the face and in the eye and you’ve come out the other end, you know you have become older and wiser."

Hatton deliberately kept away from posting anything on social media for the first five weeks of his camp - and there was a 'wow factor' when he made the first reveal pictures.

Keeping his t-shirt on for the interview, Hatton insisted torso and abdominal shape will be revealed on the night he steps into the ring.

"I think me and Marco have an understanding, we know it’s an exhibition, but we know it’s got to be entertaining. I’ll speak for Marco, me and Marco on this... no-one goes to a Ricky Hatton fight bored or falling to sleep, and they won’t do on July 2.

"I’m not having Marco come to my hometown and outbox me and pick me off and make me look an idiot and Marco won’t want to come to Manchester and have me do the same so that’s where the competitiveness comes in. But me and Marco are friends, we’re champions, we’re professionals, we know what’s enough and what’s not enough but trust me what will happen, it will be exciting."

Spoken like the 'Hitman' Hatton of old. With a twist: age and wisdom.

