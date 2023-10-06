Ricky Glenn says UFC Fight Night 229 clash vs. Drew Dober overdue: ‘Had my eye on him since 2008’

LAS VEGAS – Ricky Glenn sees his matchup with Drew Dober as a big opportunity he needs to capitalize on.

Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC) takes on Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 main card at the UFC Apex. The event streams on ESPN+.

Dober has competed 20 times in the octagon, facing the likes of current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, top contender Beneil Dariush, and event headliner Bobby Green. Glenn says Dober has been on his radar for a long time, and is looking forward to testing himself against a fellow veteran.

“He’s a big name,” Glenn told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 229 media day. “He’s been around for a while. I actually fought on the same card he made his pro debut on back in 2008 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’ve kind of had my eye on him since 2008, quite a while. He’s beat some big names, I know this is a big opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking a hold and seizing the moment and leveling up big time in my career.”

It wasn’t too long ago when Glenn battled one half of Saturday’s headliner Grant Dawson to a majority draw, but that was followed by his first-event knockout loss against Christos Giagos in April. He sees the fight with Dober as a chance to right the ship and put his career on the upward swing again.

“Going back to the drawing board and it’s the game we play,” Glenn said. “We come out here, we roll the dice in that octagon and control things I control, and it didn’t go my way. It sucked pretty bad, but I’m looking for some redemption on that one.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie