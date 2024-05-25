Rickwood Field Trading Card Tour makes pit stop in STL

ST. LOUIS – Topps, a sports trading card manufacturer, is traveling throughout the country with new cards to honor the Negro Leagues. The most recent stop of the tour was in St. Louis.

A new 24-foot baseball card of Satchel Paige was unveiled Friday at Busch Stadium.

“We’re in partnership with Fanatics Collectibles doing this amazing project. Where each week, we’re unveiling a new card at a new stop ahead of the Rickwood Game that is celebrating the Negro Leagues. We’re so excited to be here,” Sami Polanco, brand marketing and partnerships manager with FOX Sports, said.

To build excitement for the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants game on June 20 at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S., Topps launched a six-city tour to unveil the Negro League Baseball Legends cards.

Several fans enjoyed taking pictures in front of the painting that artist Micah Johnson created by using just his fingers, charcoal sticks, an eraser, and a paint roller. The six-card collection features legends Satchel Paige, John Gibson, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Larry Doby, and Monte Irvin.

“We just found out here from our ticket sales team at St. Louis Cardinals that they’ll be doing viewing parties here. So people that won’t be able to make it–they are gonna have it there,” Polanco said.

The Satchel Paige card is now available on Topps website with a new card released weekly until the full six card collection launches on June 20. Games can be watched on FOX Sports.

For upcoming dates for the trading cards tour or more information about the viewing parties that will be taking place for the Rickwood Game at Busch Stadium, visit topps.com or Official St. Louis Cardinals Website.

