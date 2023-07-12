RickPitinoback in Big East as St. John's coach. What he said about league, UConn men's basketball

Jul. 12—Sure enough, the Huskies wound up ... doing it.

"Because," Pitino told Hearst Connecticut Media in a phone conversation on Tuesday, "(Hurley's) second five was every bit as strong as his first five. That means you get by foul trouble, you get by fatigue. The grind of the NCAA Tournament won't affect you as much, because you have such a deep bench. And, they were excellent defensively."

Pitino might as well have also been telling Hurley, "See you next season," during that handshake. Just a few days later, long before Hurley ultimately made good on Pitino's "advice" and won it all, Pitino was named head coach at St. John's. After getting back on the map over three successful seasons at Iona, the two-time national champion makes the 20-minute trip to Queens, across the Throgs Neck Bridge, past the numerous billboards touting his arrival and back into the Big East for a third and, presumably, final time.

"It's funny, I was very, very happy at Iona," Pitino insisted. "I was five minutes to work each day. Iona was a great place, we were winning big. I'm just excited to be part of a league that has multiple bids to it. I loved Iona but did not like a one-bid league, because you could win 25, 26 games and easily get upset in the tournament, and then your season's over. So, I like being part of a multi-bid league. But I did enjoy Iona tremendously. We had it rolling, we had it working on all cylinders."

"But, this is a new challenge, and new challenges keep you young," added Pitino, 70. "So, I'm excited about it."

This will be Pitino's third go-round in the Big East as a head coach. He took Providence to a Final Four in his second year at the helm in 1987 before bolting for the Knicks head coaching job. He returned to the league in 2005 when Louisville, where he had taken over four years earlier, moved to the Big East from Conference USA.

In 2013, Pitino led the Cardinals to a national championship (his second), though it was later vacated due to NCAA violations. His return to the Big East bolsters an already powerful league.

"I was around when there were (11 Big East) teams that got in the (2011) NCAA Tournament, and I see it happening all over again," Pitino said. "Right now you have three teams ranked in the top 10, six teams ranked in the top 20. Then you have Georgetown and St. John's on the 'improved' (list) at least we hope so. So, I see a dynamic conference with top-10 teams, top-20 teams and loads of potential with some of the other teams."

Although the initial AP Top 25 won't be out for another four months, the Big East is likely to have three teams in the top 10 or 15. Marquette may be the prohibitive favorite, bringing back eight of its top nine scorers, including league Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, and replacing their lone loss (Olivier-Maxence Prosper) with Sixth Man Award winner David Joplin.

Creighton has Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman back, and while UConn lost three players to the NBA (Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson Jr. and Adama Sanogo), the Huskies could be in contention to repeat.

"They'll be a very good basketball team," Pitino predicted, "but they'll have a freshman (point guard). That's something that is not as strong as having a veteran (point guard). But they're very talented young men."

Xavier, Villanova and Providence certainly could be preseason Top 25 teams, and perhaps St. John's, as well, thanks to the Pitino Factor. There are many who feel the Big East is healthiest when St. John's and Georgetown, two of its most hallowed franchises, are competitive.

"I think it's better, but I don't think that's true," Pitino said. "Certainly, when more teams that are competitive, it makes for a better league. But, last year, with three teams in the Elite Eight and the national champion coming out of the conference, I don't think you can get any better than that. St. John's and Georgetown were not good at all."

Georgetown, which won exactly two Big East games over the past two seasons under Patrick Ewing, has swiped Ed Cooley from Providence.

"I think Ed's a terrific recruiter and a very good coach," Pitino said. "He wouldn't have left Providence if he didn't believe Georgetown could be something special."

As for Pitino's own team, there is potential. The Red Storm have undergone a facelift even Cher would envy, jettisoning all but two players from last year's roster (and only one, double-double machine Joel Soriano, who scored more than eight points the entire season), and replaced them with so many players, the team is one over the scholarship limit of 13. Barring any late defections, the Red Storm will handle that by having one player pay his own way. Name, image and likeness money should help alleviate that cost.

Through the transfer portal, Pitino has brought in the nation's second-leading scorer (Jordan Dingle from Penn), a host of other shooters and, perhaps most importantly, four players he coached at Iona who are familiar with his system. Not to mention North Carolina decommit Simeon Wilcher, the program's highest-rated high school recruit in a decade.

Pitino has also brought in a national champion and familiar name: Nahiem Alleyne, a key guard off the bench for UConn's national-title run this season.

"Great attitude, good scorer," Pitino said of Alleyne. "Just a good athlete, good size, plays multiple positions — can play the 1, 2 or 3. And a winner on a team that you have about seven or eight guys, Soriano and (fellow returnee) Drissa Traore two of them, coming back that never played in an NCAA Tournament. So, it's nice to have guys that are winners on your team."

Pitino noted that Alleyne has had some problems with his vision dating back to early last season.

"He played most of last season with one eye only having about 60-percent vision, Pitino reported. "Ultimately, he'll need surgery, but right now we've got to correct it with lenses."

There is another Connecticut connection on the Red Storm roster. Sean Conway, a former Fairfield Warde standout, has transferred to the program after knocking down 200 3-pointers over four seasons at Virginia Military Institute.

"He knows how to play the game, he's another fifth-year senior," said Pitino, "somebody who's been through the military, knows what it's like to have a strong work ethic, to be on time, be early. So, he's a good program player that fits our style of play because he can shoot it and knows how to play the game."

Rick Pitino is back in the Big East. That's good new for St. John's, potentially bad news for the rest of the league. Pitino often had his way with UConn during his prior tenures in the league, going 15-5 against UConn while at Providence (4-0) and Louisville (11-5). He was 4-0 against Kevin Ollie and 11-5 vs. Jim Calhoun.

Of course, Pitino is 0-1 vs. Dan Hurley.