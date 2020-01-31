Rickie goes eagle-par-eagle for a front-nine 30 in Phoenix on Friday

Rickie Fowler, the Waste Management Phoenix Open defending champion, was looking to get something going when he stepped onto the tee box Friday morning.

He needed to make up some ground after a first-round 74 which left him T-110 going into the second round.

It only took him four holes to get the ball rolling.

Starting his second round on the back nine, his string of good play began on No. 13, where he went eagle-par-eagle-par-birdie-birdie.

When you add that up, it’s an opening-nine 30, which vaulted him 86 spots up the leaderboard.