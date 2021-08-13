Rickie Fowler's season ends with Wyndham missed cut: 'A little kick in the butt'

Rickie Fowler is in an unfamiliar position come playoff time – with a few weeks off.

For the first time in his PGA Tour career, Fowler will be at home when the FedExCup playoffs begin next week in New Jersey.

There is plenty of work to do.

Entering the Wyndham Championship at No. 130 in the points standings, Fowler backed up with rounds of 71-72 to miss the cut by a bunch at Sedgefield. His FedExCup finishes the last two seasons (94th and projected 133rd) are the worst of his career.

“It sucks,” he told reporters afterward. “I know what I’m capable of – I’ve been up there and played against the best in the world and been a top-5, top-10 player in the world for a number of years in my career. I’m not in a position where I’m comfortable or where I want to be.

“With the season ending now for me, it’s just added motivation: Hey, let’s figure out what we need to go do and let’s go do it.”

Fowler said he’ll hop on a call with all of the members of his team – swing coach, trainer, caddie, etc. – and develop a plan for the next few weeks. The next Tour season begins Sept. 16 in Napa.

As Fowler works through a swing change with coach John Tillery, he doesn’t have to worry about his playing privileges. He is exempt on Tour through the 2022-23 season because he won in two different seasons after his 2015 Players victory.

“I’m motivated to go get some good work in the next few weeks,” he said. “Yeah, it’s a bummer, and I don’t want to be in this position. Never been here. I’m used to being in contention, ready to go to East Lake and go have some fun through the playoffs.

“That’s not the case this year. A little kick in the butt. Go home and get ready to go. Put the work in and get after it.”