Rickie Fowler talks about watching Masters first round with Tiger Woods

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rex Hoggard
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rickie Fowler didn’t qualify for last month’s Masters. Tiger Woods couldn’t play the year’s first major because of injuries sustained during a single-vehicle car crash earlier in the year.

It only made sense that the two would spend Masters week watching the tournament together.

“Thursday we were watching and just how firm and fast and kind of such a fine line how Augusta can be,” Fowler said following his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship. “We were definitely both very disappointed that we couldn't be out there to experience it, because it's very few times where you do get to see Augusta that firm and fast.”

Wells Fargo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Fowler said it was the first time he’d been able to spend time with Woods since Woods had returned from Los Angeles where the accident occurred in February.

“[Justin Thomas] had been over there a handful of times before I got to go over and see him. Rory [McIlroy] stopped by. And that was one thing JT told me. He went over, I mean, pretty much right after he got back from L.A. and JT told me, he's like, 'Honestly, he was a lot better than I expected,'” Fowler said. “That was good to hear.”

Fowler said Woods was in good spirits and that he was focused on rehabbing his injured right leg and foot in order to resume his duties as a father more than his professional golf career, but there was a nearby reminder of what might await after what promises to be another lengthy rehabilitation.

“His golf clubs are right there in the living room," Fowler said, "and he can stare at them all he wants."

Recommended Stories

  • Patty Tavatanakit and 18-year-old Atthaya Thitikul lead home game in Thailand after opening 64s

    Thailand’s best put on a spectacular show in the opening round of the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi.

  • Wells Fargo Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

    From tee times to TV info, here's everything you need to know for the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • Terry Bradshaw has more things to say about Aaron Rodgers

    Terry Bradshaw was trending on Twitter today. Fortunately, it wasn’t because he’d finally done what he’d supposedly done in 2007. Bradshaw continued his assault against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show. Among other things, Bradshaw said Rodgers “has probably the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting quarterback.” Frankly, [more]

  • Golfweek’s Best 2021: Top 100 public golf courses across the US

    The top 100 public golf courses across the U.S. that allow you to play via standard green fees, or staying at a resort or affiliated hotel.

  • Mandaloun and Essential Quality won't run in Preakness

    Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and runner-up Mandaloun will not run against Medina Spirit in the Preakness, trainer Brad Cox said Thursday. Cox said he’ll skip the second jewel of the Triple Crown with those two horses and Caddo River, who was scratched from the Derby for spiking a fever. Mandaloun finished a half length back of Medina Spirit as a 27-1 long shot, while Essential Quality was fourth after going off as the 3-1 Derby favorite.

  • Will distance-measuring devices speed up play? Justin Thomas says no

    The PGA is allowing distance-measuring devices at its championships this year. What does one past PGA champ think?

  • Rhys Enoch two shots off Tenerife lead after stunning start ends in opening 65

    Francesco Laporta leads the way at the Canary Islands Championship on nine under par.

  • Guess how much money Dogecoin’s co-creator made when he sold all his doge

    Get used to seeing, over the coming days, lots of Dogecoin news, breathlessly enthusiastic tweets, and maybe even some kind of reference to the cryptocurrency this weekend on Saturday Night Live, when Tesla CEO and die-hard Dogecoin fanboy-in-chief Elon Musk hosts NBC's weekend variety show. Many people are expecting Elon to at least name-check the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013 and which is now, according to CoinGecko, one of the largest digital coins with a total market value of $79 billion. Among some recent developments, Guy Fieri tweeted this week that his Flavortown restaurants are now accepting Dogecoin. Likewise, the Oakland A's are selling seats for Dogecoin, and Musk himself promoted his SNL appearance this weekend with a tweet that gave a nod to his fandom of Dogecoin and read, simply, "The Dogefather SNL May 8." But for my money, no pun intended, there was a different piece of Dogecoin news in recent days that fascinated me, and might do the same for you, even if you don't really understand or care about anything related to cryptocurrency. And it involves Dogecoin co-creator, Billy Markus. Earlier this week, the market capitalization of Dogecoin hit an all-time high (it's around $79 billion, as of the time of this writing). The automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd., meanwhile, has a market cap right now of a little more than $54 billion. Why are we bringing Honda into the picture? Well, it's because Markus revealed in an interview with the finance news site Benzinga back in March that he'd sold off all of his holdings in the cryptocurrency in 2015 for about what it would cost to buy a used Honda Civic at the time — a little less than $10,000. How remarkable, in other words, it is that Dogecoin is now bigger than Honda itself. "No one would have heard of (Dogecoin) in the first place if it wasn't a meme, (and) Elon wouldn't (have tweeted) about it," Markus told the site. “Dogecoin being a lighthearted, friendly, and amusing meme is the main thing that separates it from the pack -- taking away its main differentiation and turning it into a generic crypto seems like a pretty bad idea.” You don't have to be fluent in the language and mechanics of cryptocurrencies to understand that there's something major going on when a guy can sell his holdings for the equivalent price of a Honda Civic, and then that same cryptocurrency goes on to have a market cap that's bigger than all of Honda. Then again, there's so much about Dogecoin that blows my mind -- like the fact that 10,000 new Dogecoins are programmed to be issued every minute between now and the end of time, according to Fortune magazine. Because of that, the cryptocurrency should never have a consistent value -- and, in fact, that value is supposed to always get cheaper. “I’m half detached, but it’s weird that something I made in a few hours is now part of internet culture,” Markus told Fortune. https://twitter.com/blockfolio/status/1390003171507019776 https://twitter.com/hiddin2urleft/status/1390133787866984449

  • Flock of rare condors descends on California woman’s home — and wreaks havoc on her deck

    “To have that many condors on my house was surreal.”

  • With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?

    As the economy revs up to meet the rapacious demand of tens of millions of newly vaccinated Americans, employers say they cannot fill their yawning need for labor. Take Alex Washut. In January he mapped out hiring plans for his two breakfast and lunch eateries in western Massachusetts and figured he'd need to hire 20 new cooks, servers, dishwashers and other staff by May. He has doubled wages in some cases but has managed to hire only five; most of the time, he said, job candidates never even show for their interviews.

  • Listen to the C8 Corvette Z06 Do Repeated Launch-Control Starts

    Chevy's upcoming Corvette Z06 will use a naturally aspirated flat-plane-crank V-8, and it sounds sensational screaming close to its 9000-rpm redline.

  • Bill Gates Transferred a Truly Shocking Amount of Money to Melinda Gates on Day of Divorce Filing

    😳 😳 😳

  • Guess what? MLB teams can’t play a game under protest anymore

    After the St. Louis Cardinals got away with a violation in their 4-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday, some fans wondered why New York and manager Luis Rojas didn’t play the game under protest.

  • Used car costs soar amid COVID pandemic. Here’s when experts say they could come down

    Shortages spurred by the pandemic have made used cars more expensive.

  • The Best New Design Hotels in the World: 2021 Hot List

    For the 25th edition of the Hot List—Condé Nast Traveler’s picks of the year’s top hotel and industry openings—these four winners represent the best of the best. It's the only hotel in the world designed inside and out by the late, Pritzker-awarded architect Dame Zaha Hadid, so there’s no better way to experience her work than within this immersive work of art. Set the scene: Surrounded by the skyscrapers of Business Bay and in the shadow of neighboring Downtown Dubai, this (relative) low-rise stands tall thanks to its boundary-breaking design.

  • Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans

    The New York Racing Association will require all 11,000 spectators to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

  • Naomi Osaka Expands Tennis Academy to LA and Haiti for 'Next Generation of Girls'

    Naomi Osaka is expanding a tennis program she launched in Japan last summer to locations in Los Angeles and Haiti. Play Academy, which Osaka created with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good, aims to improve young girls’ lives through grants and capacity-building training that boost their access and participation to sport. The grassroots initiative began in Osaka's birth country of Japan.

  • Moderna Reports Excellent Results From Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Trial

    In a fresh shot of good news in the global battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) Wednesday reported highly encouraging preliminary results from a booster vaccine study. The phase 2 study measured the efficacy of booster shots of the company's mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine. The boosters were generally well tolerated, Moderna said, with most side effects being mild or moderate.

  • Viagra Saved My Sex Life

    My husband takes Viagra and it's absolutely fantastic. He was on SSRIs that were killing our sex drive, so we gave it a try.