Rickie Fowler 'smokes' Justin Thomas while pair keep games sharp during break

Sunday was supposed to be the final round of The Players Championship. Instead, we're all left wondering what it would have looked like, what could have been.

One option might have been a final-round pairing of Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. Though the two got off to slow starts in Thursday's opening round, low scores certainly were out there. Two of the best players in the world could have made a run by Sunday.

Though not on the iconic grounds of TPC Sawgrass, the best-friend duo still found somewhere to hone their craft. And what a day it was for Thomas, who fired a smooth 65. If only that were remotely enough to hang with "Slick Rick."

There must have been something in Fowler's cereal this morning for him to go off and come dangerously close to a 59. Thomas wrote, "Nice playing with @rickiefowler today, really a lot of fun. I shoot 65 (humble brag I know), and get smoked. Mid season off season is going well."

Seems like a fair assessment.

While there won't be any PGA Tour events for at least the next month, Tour players will need to keep their games sharp for when the return does come, and Thomas and Fowler are showing no signs of slowing down.