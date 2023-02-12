Rickie Fowler records ace in WM Phoenix Open final round

Rickie Fowler isn't going to add a second WM Phoenix Open title to his resumé on Sunday, but he did notch another career highlight during the final round at TPC Scottsdale.

Fowler, the 2019 WMPO champion who owns three other top-4 finishes in the event, holed a 6-iron from 216 yards out at the par-3 seventh hole.

Rickie Fowler sinks hole in one on No. 7 during final round

The hole-in-one marked the third of Fowler's PGA Tour career and fist since the 2015 Quicken Loans National. The ace was also the fifth on TPC Scottsdale's seventh hole.