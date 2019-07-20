Rickie Fowler promises fiancee to make cut... and lose mullet in time for wedding

Rickie Fowler has been growing his hair for charity since May - Getty Images Europe

Rickie Fowler has assured his fiancee that the mullet will be gone by the time they walk down the aisle in October and, on the basis of his sparkling form on Saturday, he may also be shaving off his unwanted tag as a championship choker. The American has been in the top five at a major ahead of final day nine times, and he came close to making it a 10th yesterday after a rampaging final eight holes at Royal Portrush.

The 30-year-old, who has a total of 10 top-10 finishes at the majors, three of them as runner-up, has run into form here that can be taken a good deal more seriously than the his awful hairdo, which he and friend Jason Dufner have been growing for a good cause since the USPGA Championship in May. An underwhelming 70 on Thursday, was bettered with 69 on Friday and then a blistering 66 on Saturday, to leave him eight under.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We just gave ourselves a chance,” he said of his championship chances last night. “I definitely left some out there but you can always look back and say you left some out there. Thursday, Friday, as well. We went the right direction today, that’s for sure… you never know what can happen.”

On final day, Fowler always sports an orange jersey, and has vowed to do so again today, despite warnings that the attire might risk being perceived as a political statement.

It has been almost 70 years since the R&A has managed to get the Open to Northern Ireland, and diplomacy is key, not least after the Portrush Sons of Ulster pressed ahead with a so-called “celebration of marching bands” on Saturday night. There was no explicit reference to the parade being linked to the Battle of the Boyne commemorations of July 12, but the celebration, according to the group’s Facebook page, was due to end with a march to the “Orange hall”.

Fowler will stick to his traditional orange jersey on Sunday Credit: Getty Images

Story continues

However, Fowler said he had been assured locally that people would not take his orange shirt the wrong way. “I obviously know the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland,” he said. “But a few people told me that not being a local, it doesn’t necessarily matter as much or it shouldn’t. So, no, I’ll have traditional Sunday orange for you.”

Fowler has enough scrutiny to think about in fending off questions about his hair. He has been sporting a mullet in an effort to raise money for his foundation as well as a leukaemia charity following the death of his friend and fellow PGA Tour player Jarrod Lyle.

Fowler says he is ribbed about it wherever he goes, not least during pre-tournament shinty practice with Robert MacIntyre. Fowler added: “I’m going to miss it when it’s gone, but it can’t say forever. I don’t see it as a possible hairdo for the wedding in October. We’ll have it off by then.”